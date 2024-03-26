https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/faulty-air-drops-of-aid-in-gaza-strip-lead-to-death-of-18-local-residents---authorities-1117563357.html
Faulty Air-Drops of Aid in Gaza Strip Lead to Death of 18 Local Residents - Authorities
Sputnik International
The Gaza Strip authorities said on Tuesday that 18 people died as a result of mistakes during humanitarian aid cargo airdrops in different areas of the enclave, criticizing the measure once again and blaming the US and Israel for the "policy of famine and siege."
"Eighteen Palestinian citizens have been killed in recent hours due to improper airdrops of humanitarian aid from airplanes," the Gaza media office said in a statement. Twelve starving Gaza residents drowned in the sea while attempting to get the parcels containing humanitarian aid and another six died in stampedes seeking to reach the boxes dropped from airplanes, the statement added. It is not the first time the enclave's authorities have been criticizing the practice of aid airdrops. On March 8, the parachute of an air cargo did not work, and the container fell on the roof of a residential building, killing five people.
gaza strip
israel
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Gaza Strip authorities said on Tuesday that 18 people died as a result of mistakes during humanitarian aid cargo airdrops in different areas of the enclave, criticizing the measure once again and blaming the US and Israel for the "policy of famine and siege."
"Eighteen Palestinian citizens have been killed in recent hours due to improper airdrops of humanitarian aid from airplanes," the Gaza media office said in a statement.
Twelve starving Gaza residents
drowned in the sea while attempting to get the parcels containing humanitarian aid and another six died in stampedes seeking to reach the boxes dropped from airplanes, the statement added.
"We hold the US Administration and the Israeli occupation responsible for the policy of famine and siege," the statement read.
It is not the first time the enclave's authorities have been criticizing the practice of aid airdrops. On March 8, the parachute of an air cargo did not work, and the container fell on the roof of a residential building, killing five people.
Last October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 32,400 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.