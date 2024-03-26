https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/fsb-urges-to-stay-on-alert-over-messages-from-ukraine-with-calls-for-terrorist-attacks-1117555910.html
FSB Urges to Stay on Alert Over Messages From Ukraine With Calls for Terrorist Attacks
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday called on citizens to be on alert and inform the police if they receive phone calls or messages from Ukraine with calls for terrorist attacks, the FSB's communications office said.
A shooting occurred last Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 139 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. "Due to the sharp increase in the number of phone calls and messages received by Russian citizens, including minors, after the terrorist attack … made from spoof numbers from the territory of Ukraine containing calls for terrorist acts … The Russian Federal Security Service calls on citizens to be careful when facing these provocations,' the FSB said, adding that the citizens should inform the police if they are aware of such provocations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday called on citizens to be on alert and inform the police if they receive phone calls or messages from Ukraine with calls for terrorist attacks, the FSB’s communications office said.
A shooting occurred last Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 139 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.
"Due to the sharp increase in the number of phone calls and messages received by Russian citizens, including minors, after the terrorist attack … made from spoof numbers from the territory of Ukraine containing calls for terrorist acts … The Russian Federal Security Service calls on citizens to be careful when facing these provocations,' the FSB said, adding that the citizens should inform the police if they are aware of such provocations.