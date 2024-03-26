https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/key-bridge-in-baltimore-collapses-rammed-by-boat-cars-in-water-1117553710.html

Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Ship Hits Support Beam, Sending Vehicles Into Water

Bridge in the US state of Maryland collapsed after a collision with a cargo ship, local media reports. Several cars fell into the water after the bridge collapsed, emergency services rushed to the scene.

According to the fire department, at least seven people are in the river, the broadcaster reported, adding that a large tractor-trailer was on the bridge at the moment when the structure came crashing down.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X that he is “en route to the incident at the Key Bridge” adding that his is in contact with emergency services and “efforts are underway”.Earlier in the day, it was reported by the media that part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge had collapsed after being struck by a ship, resulting in traffic being blocked in both directions. WTOP radio broadcasted that several cars had fallen into the water as a result. Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene.

