https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/key-bridge-in-baltimore-collapses-rammed-by-boat-cars-in-water-1117553710.html
Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Ship Hits Support Beam, Sending Vehicles Into Water
Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Ship Hits Support Beam, Sending Vehicles Into Water
Sputnik International
Bridge in the US state of Maryland collapsed after a collision with a cargo ship, local media reports. Several cars fell into the water after the bridge collapsed, emergency services rushed to the scene.
2024-03-26T07:27+0000
2024-03-26T07:27+0000
2024-03-26T09:00+0000
world
baltimore
accident
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117553802_152:0:1716:880_1920x0_80_0_0_4e845f63d1c4a6d3941131725ed6f8b2.png
According to the fire department, at least seven people are in the river, the broadcaster reported, adding that a large tractor-trailer was on the bridge at the moment when the structure came crashing down.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X that he is “en route to the incident at the Key Bridge” adding that his is in contact with emergency services and “efforts are underway”.Earlier in the day, it was reported by the media that part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge had collapsed after being struck by a ship, resulting in traffic being blocked in both directions. WTOP radio broadcasted that several cars had fallen into the water as a result. Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene.
baltimore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117553802_347:0:1520:880_1920x0_80_0_0_46b4194f56f2a76e13f708430799ba06.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bridge collapses, baltimore bridge, key bridge baltimore
bridge collapses, baltimore bridge, key bridge baltimore
Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Ship Hits Support Beam, Sending Vehicles Into Water
07:27 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 26.03.2024)
Authorities in Baltimore, Maryland have declared that the Francis Scott Key Bridge has collapsed, causing numerous casualties, according to CBS News, citing the Baltimore City Fire Department on Tuesday.
According to the fire department, at least seven people are in the river, the broadcaster reported, adding that a large tractor-trailer was on the bridge at the moment when the structure came crashing down.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X that he is “en route to the incident at the Key Bridge” adding that his is in contact with emergency services and “efforts are underway”.
Earlier in the day, it was reported by the media that part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge had collapsed after being struck by a ship, resulting in traffic being blocked in both directions. WTOP radio broadcasted that several cars had fallen into the water as a result. Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene.