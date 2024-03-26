https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/moscow-court-arrests-ukraine-security-service-chief-in-absentia-on-terrorism-charges-1117555649.html
Moscow Court Arrests Ukraine Security Service Chief in Absentia on Terrorism Charges
Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Tuesday granted the investigator's petition and arrested in absentia Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), on terrorism charges, the court told Sputnik.
"The court has granted the investigator's application for the introduction of a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia against V.V. Malyuk," the court said. The SBU chief is charged with article 205 of the Russian criminal code, which relates to terrorist acts. Malyuk said on Telegram on Monday that the SBU had been involved in strikes on oil refining plants in Russia, with the Crimean Bridge and vessels in the Black Sea also being Kiev's targets. The Crimean Bridge has been a target of Ukrainian attacks since the start of Russia's military operation. In October 2022, a truck bomb exploded on the bridge, killing the driver and four civilians and damaging the bridge. In July 2023, Ukraine attacked the bridge with sea drones, killing a couple who were driving across when the bridge was bombed and injuring their teenage daughter.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Tuesday granted the investigator's petition and arrested in absentia Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), on terrorism charges, the court told Sputnik.
"The court has granted the investigator's application for the introduction of a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia against V.V. Malyuk," the court said.
The SBU chief is charged with article 205 of the Russian criminal code, which relates to terrorist acts.
Malyuk said on Telegram on Monday that the SBU had been involved in strikes on oil refining plants in Russia, with the Crimean Bridge and vessels in the Black Sea also being Kiev's targets.
The Crimean Bridge has been a target of Ukrainian attacks since the start of Russia's military operation. In October 2022, a truck bomb exploded on the bridge, killing the driver and four civilians and damaging the bridge. In July 2023, Ukraine attacked the bridge with sea drones, killing a couple who were driving across when the bridge was bombed and injuring their teenage daughter.