https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/moscow-court-arrests-ukraine-security-service-chief-in-absentia-on-terrorism-charges-1117555649.html

Moscow Court Arrests Ukraine Security Service Chief in Absentia on Terrorism Charges

Moscow Court Arrests Ukraine Security Service Chief in Absentia on Terrorism Charges

Sputnik International

Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Tuesday granted the investigator's petition and arrested in absentia Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), on terrorism charges, the court told Sputnik.

2024-03-26T10:10+0000

2024-03-26T10:10+0000

2024-03-26T10:10+0000

russia

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian security service (sbu)

terrorist state

counter-terrorism

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18199/44/181994430_0:31:600:369_1920x0_80_0_0_7f745970e82c11a1ac17c03f317a002a.jpg

"The court has granted the investigator's application for the introduction of a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia against V.V. Malyuk," the court said. The SBU chief is charged with article 205 of the Russian criminal code, which relates to terrorist acts. Malyuk said on Telegram on Monday that the SBU had been involved in strikes on oil refining plants in Russia, with the Crimean Bridge and vessels in the Black Sea also being Kiev's targets. The Crimean Bridge has been a target of Ukrainian attacks since the start of Russia's military operation. In October 2022, a truck bomb exploded on the bridge, killing the driver and four civilians and damaging the bridge. In July 2023, Ukraine attacked the bridge with sea drones, killing a couple who were driving across when the bridge was bombed and injuring their teenage daughter.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terrorism, moscow court sbu, crimea bridge terror attack, ukraine terrorist state