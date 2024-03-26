International
LIVE: Assange's Wife Holds Presser After London Court's Extradition Ruling
Netanyahu's Office: All US Gaza Ceasefire Deal Proposals Rejected by Hamas
The Hamas movement has rejected all United States-made proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for release of hostages, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"Hamas once again rejected all US compromise proposals and repeated its extreme demands: an immediate end to the war, a complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip, and maintaining their power so that, as promised, they can repeat the October 7th massacre again and again," the office said in a statement. Israel will not agree to unacceptable demands made by Hamas and will continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip, the office added.Russian officials' repeatedly stressed that only two-state solution can be a foundation of lasting peace and possible Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation.
Netanyahu’s Office: All US Gaza Ceasefire Deal Proposals Rejected by Hamas

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Hamas movement has rejected all United States-made proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for release of hostages, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"Hamas once again rejected all US compromise proposals and repeated its extreme demands: an immediate end to the war, a complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip, and maintaining their power so that, as promised, they can repeat the October 7th massacre again and again," the office said in a statement.
Israel will not agree to unacceptable demands made by Hamas and will continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip, the office added.
Russian officials' repeatedly stressed that only two-state solution can be a foundation of lasting peace and possible Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation.
