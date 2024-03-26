https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russian-marines-execute-flawless-assault-on-ukrainian-strongpoint---video-1117546989.html

Russian Marines Execute Flawless Assault on Ukrainian Strongpoint - Video

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces in the Southern Donetsk sector have been dealt a painful blow by marines of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Using artillery fire and drone strikes to soften up the enemy first, a Russian marine assault team executed a lightning strike against Ukrainian positions, which resulted in the capture of a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.The assault was reported to be flawless, with no casualties on the Russian side, one of the marines recalled.According to him, the four Ukrainian soldiers who were manning the strongpoint surrendered immediately and were quick to reveal where Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment was positioned.

