Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Marines Execute Flawless Assault on Ukrainian Strongpoint - Video
Ukrainian forces in the Southern Donetsk sector have been dealt a painful blow by marines of the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Using artillery fire and drone strikes to soften up the enemy first, a Russian marine assault team executed a lightning strike against Ukrainian positions, which resulted in the capture of a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.The assault was reported to be flawless, with no casualties on the Russian side, one of the marines recalled.According to him, the four Ukrainian soldiers who were manning the strongpoint surrendered immediately and were quick to reveal where Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment was positioned.
russia military operation ukraine, russian marines, marine assault video
Russian Marines Execute Flawless Assault on Ukrainian Strongpoint - Video

04:14 GMT 26.03.2024
Ukrainian forces in the Southern Donetsk sector have been dealt a painful blow by marines of the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Using artillery fire and drone strikes to soften up the enemy first, a Russian marine assault team executed a lightning strike against Ukrainian positions, which resulted in the capture of a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The assault was reported to be flawless, with no casualties on the Russian side, one of the marines recalled.
According to him, the four Ukrainian soldiers who were manning the strongpoint surrendered immediately and were quick to reveal where Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment was positioned.
