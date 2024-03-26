https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russias-fsb-thwarts-terrorist-attack-in-samara-region-1117554933.html

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Samara Region

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Samara Region, adding that the person who planned to commit the attack was an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC)*.

"Russia's FSB on the territory of the Samara Region has prevented a terrorist attack planned by a Russian citizen, born in 1994, an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps terrorist organization, operating under the patronage of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement. The saboteur recruited by Ukraine in the Samara Region planned to use explosives at a humanitarian aid reception center, but he blew himself up during the arrest, the statement added.*banned as terrorist organization in Russia

