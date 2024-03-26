International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russias-fsb-thwarts-terrorist-attack-in-samara-region-1117554933.html
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Samara Region
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Samara Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Samara Region, adding that the person who planned to commit the attack was an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC)*.
2024-03-26T08:58+0000
2024-03-26T08:58+0000
russia
fsb
samara region
russian federal security service (fsb)
terrorist attack
counter-terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_159345c36efc746f2e9c55534510705f.jpg
"Russia's FSB on the territory of the Samara Region has prevented a terrorist attack planned by a Russian citizen, born in 1994, an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps terrorist organization, operating under the patronage of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement. The saboteur recruited by Ukraine in the Samara Region planned to use explosives at a humanitarian aid reception center, but he blew himself up during the arrest, the statement added.*banned as terrorist organization in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/in-bed-with-jihadists-and-neo-nazis-why-crocus-city-hall-terror-attack-cast-slur-upon-west-1117544799.html
samara region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba8b4aaa7732f7781c5e0de6d62d7f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fsb, terrorism, terrorism russia, federal security service
fsb, terrorism, terrorism russia, federal security service

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Samara Region

08:58 GMT 26.03.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry MakeevFSB Special Forces in Action
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Samara Region, adding that the person who planned to commit the attack was an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC)*.
"Russia's FSB on the territory of the Samara Region has prevented a terrorist attack planned by a Russian citizen, born in 1994, an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps terrorist organization, operating under the patronage of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.
Terror attack on Crocus City Hall concert venue. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
Analysis
In Bed With Jihadists and Neo-Nazis: Why Crocus City Hall Terror Attack Cast Slur Upon West
Yesterday, 17:22 GMT
The saboteur recruited by Ukraine in the Samara Region planned to use explosives at a humanitarian aid reception center, but he blew himself up during the arrest, the statement added.
*banned as terrorist organization in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала