International
LIVE: UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/turkiye-detains-147-people-suspected-of-having-links-to-isis-1117555359.html
Turkiye Detains 147 People Suspected of Having Links to ISIS
Turkiye Detains 147 People Suspected of Having Links to ISIS
Sputnik International
The Turkish Police have detained 147 people in 30 provinces on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State*, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.
2024-03-26T09:26+0000
2024-03-26T09:26+0000
world
turkiye
isis
middle east
counter-terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106009206_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_736eb3cffbfc143dd7c3cfc12812759c.jpg
"147 people were detained as a result of an operation against IS carried out simultaneously in 30 provinces," the minister wrote on X. Turkiye has detained nearly 3,000 people on suspicion of having links to the IS since June 1, 2023, the minister added.* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/watch-vladimir-putin-call-to-create-global-anti-isis-coalition-nearly-a-decade-ago-1117539100.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106009206_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_328ed99ac4a0e70af28d773719c2586d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
isis turkiye, daesh, turkish police, terrorism turkey, counter-terror activities
isis turkiye, daesh, turkish police, terrorism turkey, counter-terror activities

Turkiye Detains 147 People Suspected of Having Links to ISIS

09:26 GMT 26.03.2024
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelTurkish police
Turkish police - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The Turkish Police have detained 147 people in 30 provinces on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State*, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.
"147 people were detained as a result of an operation against IS carried out simultaneously in 30 provinces," the minister wrote on X.
Vladimir Putin's speech at UN General Assembly session in 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
World
Watch Vladimir Putin Call to Create Global Anti-ISIS Coalition Nearly a Decade Ago
Yesterday, 13:16 GMT
Turkiye has detained nearly 3,000 people on suspicion of having links to the IS since June 1, 2023, the minister added.
* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала