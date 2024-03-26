https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/turkiye-detains-147-people-suspected-of-having-links-to-isis-1117555359.html

Turkiye Detains 147 People Suspected of Having Links to ISIS

The Turkish Police have detained 147 people in 30 provinces on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State*, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

"147 people were detained as a result of an operation against IS carried out simultaneously in 30 provinces," the minister wrote on X. Turkiye has detained nearly 3,000 people on suspicion of having links to the IS since June 1, 2023, the minister added.* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

