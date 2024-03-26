https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/uk-court-set-to-unveil-verdict-on-assange-extradition-case-1117552959.html
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
Sputnik International
If convicted – which is almost sure thing given the outrage of US security community – Julian Assange may face up to175 years in prison.
2024-03-26T09:23+0000
2024-03-26T09:23+0000
2024-03-26T09:23+0000
world
julian assange
united kingdom (uk)
wikileaks
us
wikileaks founder julian assange case
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116920861_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_70656c345ff22214077378a3ccde27f1.jpg
Sputnik comes to you with a live broadcast from London, where an announcement regarding the final decision on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be made by the high court.Since 2019, Assange has been fighting against extradition to the US. He was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison on bail breach charges. In the US, the founder of WikiLeaks is facing espionage charges for the mass publication of leaked documents concerning US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq.Assange's legal team argues that his extradition would blatantly violate a US-UK treaty that prohibits extradition for political offenses. They emphasize that all Julian Assange and his team did was expose criminal actions by the US government, such as the torture of prisoners of war and political assassinations.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116920861_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78af007d1fbcbba88bf29d7ac578b14d.jpg
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
Sputnik International
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
2024-03-26T09:23+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
julian assange, wikileaks, us assange, assange extradition, free speech us, free speech uk
julian assange, wikileaks, us assange, assange extradition, free speech us, free speech uk
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
If Julian Assange loses his battle in this long-running legal saga, the WikiLeaks founder could be swiftly extradited to the US and face up to 175 years behind bars.
Sputnik comes to you with a live broadcast from London, where an announcement regarding the final decision on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be made by the high court.
Since 2019, Assange has been fighting against extradition to the US. He was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison on bail breach charges. In the US, the founder of WikiLeaks is facing espionage charges for the mass publication of leaked documents concerning US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Assange's legal team argues that his extradition would blatantly violate a US-UK treaty that prohibits extradition for political offenses. They emphasize that all Julian Assange and his team did was expose criminal actions by the US government, such as the torture of prisoners of war and political assassinations.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.