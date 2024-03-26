International
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
World
UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case
If convicted – which is almost sure thing given the outrage of US security community – Julian Assange may face up to175 years in prison.
Sputnik comes to you with a live broadcast from London, where an announcement regarding the final decision on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be made by the high court.Since 2019, Assange has been fighting against extradition to the US. He was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison on bail breach charges. In the US, the founder of WikiLeaks is facing espionage charges for the mass publication of leaked documents concerning US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq.Assange's legal team argues that his extradition would blatantly violate a US-UK treaty that prohibits extradition for political offenses. They emphasize that all Julian Assange and his team did was expose criminal actions by the US government, such as the torture of prisoners of war and political assassinations.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
united kingdom (uk)
julian assange, wikileaks, us assange, assange extradition, free speech us, free speech uk
julian assange, wikileaks, us assange, assange extradition, free speech us, free speech uk

09:23 GMT 26.03.2024
If Julian Assange loses his battle in this long-running legal saga, the WikiLeaks founder could be swiftly extradited to the US and face up to 175 years behind bars.
Sputnik comes to you with a live broadcast from London, where an announcement regarding the final decision on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be made by the high court.
Since 2019, Assange has been fighting against extradition to the US. He was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison on bail breach charges. In the US, the founder of WikiLeaks is facing espionage charges for the mass publication of leaked documents concerning US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Assange's legal team argues that his extradition would blatantly violate a US-UK treaty that prohibits extradition for political offenses. They emphasize that all Julian Assange and his team did was expose criminal actions by the US government, such as the torture of prisoners of war and political assassinations.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
