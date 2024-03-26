https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/uk-court-set-to-unveil-verdict-on-assange-extradition-case-1117552959.html

UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case

UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case

Sputnik International

If convicted – which is almost sure thing given the outrage of US security community – Julian Assange may face up to175 years in prison.

2024-03-26T09:23+0000

2024-03-26T09:23+0000

2024-03-26T09:23+0000

world

julian assange

united kingdom (uk)

wikileaks

us

wikileaks founder julian assange case

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116920861_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_70656c345ff22214077378a3ccde27f1.jpg

Sputnik comes to you with a live broadcast from London, where an announcement regarding the final decision on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be made by the high court.Since 2019, Assange has been fighting against extradition to the US. He was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison on bail breach charges. In the US, the founder of WikiLeaks is facing espionage charges for the mass publication of leaked documents concerning US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq.Assange's legal team argues that his extradition would blatantly violate a US-UK treaty that prohibits extradition for political offenses. They emphasize that all Julian Assange and his team did was expose criminal actions by the US government, such as the torture of prisoners of war and political assassinations.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case Sputnik International UK Court Set to Unveil Verdict on Assange Extradition Case 2024-03-26T09:23+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

julian assange, wikileaks, us assange, assange extradition, free speech us, free speech uk