UN Ceasefire Resolution Passes; Moscow Terrorist Suspects in Court
Intelligence related to the terrorist attack on Moscow has fueled speculation regarding the possibility of state actors having foreknowledge or involvement in the incident.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the terrorist attack in Moscow.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the UN resolution on a Gaza ceasefire and the terrorist attack.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the UN resolution on a Gaza ceasefire.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Capitol Hill pressure put on Biden to suspend military aid to Israel.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss starvation in Gaza.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Niger rejecting US imperialism and the history of US imperialism in Haiti.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the UN resolution on Gaza, Joe Biden’s political future, and the attack on Moscow.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss relations between Taiwan and China and China's technological developments.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
UN Ceasefire Resolution Passes; Moscow Terrorist Suspects in Court
04:18 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 26.03.2024)
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the terrorist attack in Moscow.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the UN resolution on a Gaza ceasefire and the terrorist attack.
Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the UN resolution on a Gaza ceasefire.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Capitol Hill pressure put on Biden to suspend military aid to Israel.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss starvation in Gaza.
James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Niger rejecting US imperialism and the history of US imperialism in Haiti.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the UN resolution on Gaza, Joe Biden’s political future, and the attack on Moscow.
Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss relations between Taiwan and China and China's technological developments.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
