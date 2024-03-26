International
LIVE: Assange's Wife Holds Presser After London Court's Extradition Ruling
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution; Israel's Ire Over US Abstention
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution; Israel's Ire Over US Abstention
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the passing of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution Draws Israel's Ire Over U.S. Abstention
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the passing of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.
Rachel opened Monday's show with a discussion regarding Donald Trump's bond hearing, which saw the former President receive a postponement in its due date and significant decrease in the amount. The show was joined by lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin who provided the legal analysis of the decision.The show was then joined by independent jpurnalist Robert Inlakesh, who discussed the UN Security Council's passing of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza, followed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to cancel his trip to Washington in protest of the US' abstention.The final hour of the show would begin with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest from Moscow, Russia, where the federal authorities arrested 11 suspects, including four of the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall massacre.In the last segment of the show, Rachel would speak to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the resignation of the Boeing CEO, as well as FBI's focus on the Alaskan Airlines flight that witnessed a door fly off its aircraft.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
2024
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution; Israel's Ire Over US Abstention

04:18 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 26.03.2024)
The Backstory
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution Draws Israel's Ire Over U.S. Abstention
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the passing of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.
Rachel opened Monday's show with a discussion regarding Donald Trump's bond hearing, which saw the former President receive a postponement in its due date and significant decrease in the amount. The show was joined by lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin who provided the legal analysis of the decision.
The show was then joined by independent jpurnalist Robert Inlakesh, who discussed the UN Security Council's passing of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza, followed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to cancel his trip to Washington in protest of the US' abstention.
The final hour of the show would begin with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest from Moscow, Russia, where the federal authorities arrested 11 suspects, including four of the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall massacre.
In the last segment of the show, Rachel would speak to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the resignation of the Boeing CEO, as well as FBI's focus on the Alaskan Airlines flight that witnessed a door fly off its aircraft.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
