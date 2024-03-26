https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/un-security-council-passes-ceasefire-resolution-israels-ire-over-us-abstention-1117550104.html

UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution; Israel's Ire Over US Abstention

UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution; Israel's Ire Over US Abstention

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the passing of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.

2024-03-26T04:18+0000

2024-03-26T04:18+0000

2024-03-26T11:38+0000

the backstory

boeing

donald trump

gaza strip

benjamin netanyahu

israel

moscow

new york

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550248_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_48436cf5e8cfa75fec49b68e72e7b3f2.png

UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution Draws Israel's Ire Over U.S. Abstention Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the passing of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.

Rachel opened Monday's show with a discussion regarding Donald Trump's bond hearing, which saw the former President receive a postponement in its due date and significant decrease in the amount. The show was joined by lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin who provided the legal analysis of the decision.The show was then joined by independent jpurnalist Robert Inlakesh, who discussed the UN Security Council's passing of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza, followed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to cancel his trip to Washington in protest of the US' abstention.The final hour of the show would begin with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest from Moscow, Russia, where the federal authorities arrested 11 suspects, including four of the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall massacre.In the last segment of the show, Rachel would speak to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the resignation of the Boeing CEO, as well as FBI's focus on the Alaskan Airlines flight that witnessed a door fly off its aircraft.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

moscow

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, will boeing go bankrupt, ceasefire for gaza, moscow terrorist attack, who is responsible for moscow concert hall terrorist attack