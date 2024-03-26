https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/us-allows-un-ceasefire-vote-trump-money-trial-moscow-terror-attack-1117549136.html

US Allows UN Ceasefire Vote, Trump Money Trial, Moscow Terror Attack

The UN Security Council passes a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after the US opts not to use its veto to shield Israel.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the barbaric terrorist attack on civilians in Moscow last Friday; allegations of possible Ukrainian involvement; what we know about the group ISIS-K, which has claimed responsibility; what exactly the US government warned Russia about a couple of weeks ago; and what Washington’s abstention from a UN Security Council vote this morning says about its relationship with Tel Aviv.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses a move by Instagram to limit the political content users see, why Meta and Washington are so intent on curbing political content on social media in this moment, a new tool surveillance and influence tool being used by the Pentagon to practice psychological manipulation of American allies, and whether Americans should trust that these tools developed for foreign wars won’t be used on domestic populations.Author, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses former President Donald Trump’s legal struggles and one notable victory as he seeks to delay proceedings and drum up cash, whether presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. will find a home with the libertarian party, an exodus of anti-Trump Republicans, why NBC balks at the hiring of some political figures but not others, why left-wing political dissidents are getting attention from right-wing media, and what has happened in Haiti since the announcement of a council to facilitate a new government.English-language Brazil correspondent for TeleSur Brian Mier discusses the arrest of powerful Brazilian politicians and a former police chief as suspects in the murder of Rio City Councillor Marielle Franco and about the abiding connections between politicians, police and militias.The Misfits also discuss a shakeup among Boeing’s leadership, the Federal Aviation Authority taking a closer look at United Airlines, and a brutal trail race.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

