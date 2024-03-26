https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/us-possible-ban-of-russian-uranium-imports-in-contrast-to-practical-needs---rosatom-head-1117562630.html

US Possible Ban of Russian Uranium Imports in Contrast to Practical Needs - Rosatom Head

A political signal from Washington on a possible refusal of purchasing Russian uranium differs from the United States' practical needs, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Tuesday.Rosatom chief said that unfriendly countries continued to cooperate with the Russian nuclear corporation, adding that Washington's announcements of possible restrictions related to phasing out Russian uranium supply harmed the global market and pushed uranium prices up. At the same time, Rosatom fulfills its commitments to foreign customers, Likhachev said, adding that possible external restrictions against the corporation would not deter its presence on friendly countries' markets. Russia currently controls nearly 50% of the global uranium enrichment capacity. Official US figures show that the United States imported $1.2 billion worth of enriched uranium from Russia in 2023, an all-time record.

