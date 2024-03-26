https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-take-apart-ukrainian-positions-1117556151.html
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Take Apart Ukrainian Positions
Sputnik International
A detachment of Ukrainian troops has learned the hard way that thinking they would be safe from Russian rocket strikes on the other side of the Dnepr River was a very dangerous misconception.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117559411_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbecac38d8cb486c07632ac49f748cb4.jpg
From the moment a Russian air reconnaissance mission spotted a group of Ukrainian infantry and armored units on the western bank of the Dnepr River, the life expectancy of many of these Kiev regime troops essentially equaled the time it took to relay their coordinates to the nearest Russian BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system.A few consecutive Russian rocket strikes later, these Ukrainian troops and their hardware, as well as the structures they were trying to take shelter in, were history.
