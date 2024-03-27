https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/baltimore-bridge-collapse-assange-extradition-appeal-foia-funding-1117568733.html

Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Assange Extradition Appeal, FOIA Funding

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapses after shipping container collision and more in this episode of Political Misfits with Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou.

Veteran journalist and host of the Chan’s Mouth Live podcast on Rumble Manila Chan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the collapse of a Baltimore bridge, how the Supreme Court will rule in a case challenging access to the abortion drug mifepristone, who presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is likely to name as his running mate, and whether President Joe Biden is actually making the inroads he needs to in key swing states.Retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel for the Bureau Coleen Rowley discusses the conditions under which WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange is being allowed to appeal his extradition to the US, whose interests are served by further delaying an extradition or other deals, the court’s statement that it had considered reported plans to kidnap or assassinate Assange into its decision, the political considerations the court should have been swayed by, and the explosive investigation into hip hop mogul Sean Combs.Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the self-imposed austerity at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and how it affects government transparency, the risks that further budget cuts pose to Freedom of Information Act requests and how much the Department of Justice spends to keep records hidden, how accusations of hacking against China (or any other official enemy) help support foreign policy goals (regardless of the veracity of the accusations), and how to understand the US buildup on some Pacific Islands.Political analyst and sports enthusiast Brian Doyle discusses the gambling controversy surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani and his translator and how it reflects labor realities in the US, the increasing impact of gambling in US sports, and whether the art of bunting and stealing bases will ever return to America’s pastime.The Misfits also discuss more legal trouble for Joe Biden’s brother, and Ryan Seacrest “going Dutch” on meals with his girlfriend.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

