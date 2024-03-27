International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/cancer-incidence-mortality-after-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-still-on-rise---serbian-health-minister-1117571639.html
Cancer Incidence, Mortality After NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Still on Rise - Serbian Health Minister
Cancer Incidence, Mortality After NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Still on Rise - Serbian Health Minister
Sputnik International
Cancer incidence and mortality rates after the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia are increasing even now, Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic has said in an interview with Sputnik.
2024-03-27T01:30+0000
2024-03-27T01:30+0000
world
1999 nato bombings
nato bombings
yugoslavia
serbia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117571481_0:208:2049:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_cc7359250d65a0000d31e5ffa15ff25c.jpg
Grujicic is a renowned neurosurgeon who served as director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia before being appointed health minister in 2022. Approximately 40,000 people in Serbia are diagnosed with cancer every year, and the Serbian Ministry of Health is currently working on software to more quickly and automatically register new patients, according to medics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/anti-nato-rally-in-belgrade-starts-with-moment-of-silence-for-moscow-terror-attack-victims-1117533023.html
yugoslavia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117571481_0:16:2049:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_249af82bbdf555f8dda8551f7134467d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bombing of yugoslavia, illegal bombing, nato agression, nato intervention, violation of international law, cluster munitions, uranium shells, uranium bombs, cancer rates, cancer incidence, cancer after bombings, bombings consequences
bombing of yugoslavia, illegal bombing, nato agression, nato intervention, violation of international law, cluster munitions, uranium shells, uranium bombs, cancer rates, cancer incidence, cancer after bombings, bombings consequences

Cancer Incidence, Mortality After NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Still on Rise - Serbian Health Minister

01:30 GMT 27.03.2024
© AP Photo / APTV/STARImage from television provided under conditions imposed by Serbian censors shows a police barracks in central Pristina the morning after a direct hit during a NATO bombing raid, Sunday night March 28
Image from television provided under conditions imposed by Serbian censors shows a police barracks in central Pristina the morning after a direct hit during a NATO bombing raid, Sunday night March 28 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2024
© AP Photo / APTV/STAR
Subscribe
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Cancer incidence and mortality rates after the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia are increasing even now, Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic has said in an interview with Sputnik.
Grujicic is a renowned neurosurgeon who served as director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia before being appointed health minister in 2022. Approximately 40,000 people in Serbia are diagnosed with cancer every year, and the Serbian Ministry of Health is currently working on software to more quickly and automatically register new patients, according to medics.

"We and our neighbors — the Croats and the Hungarians — have been rotating for years at the top of mortality rates of oncological diseases in Europe. Thus, according to ECIS [European Cancer Information System] data for 2020, Serbia was in first place with an index of 150.6 per 100,000, while the European average was 108.7 points. We have tumors of respiratory systems (lungs), mammary glands, central nervous systems, thyroids, circulatory and digestive systems leading in terms of mortality," the health minister has said.

A tank of the Yugoslav Army sits abandoned June 19, 1999 in the eastern Kosovar village of Klina after having been destroyed by NATO air strikes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
World
Anti-NATO Rally in Belgrade Starts With Moment of Silence for Moscow Terror Attack Victims
25 March, 02:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала