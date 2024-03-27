https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/cancer-incidence-mortality-after-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-still-on-rise---serbian-health-minister-1117571639.html

Cancer Incidence, Mortality After NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Still on Rise - Serbian Health Minister

Sputnik International

Cancer incidence and mortality rates after the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia are increasing even now, Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Grujicic is a renowned neurosurgeon who served as director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia before being appointed health minister in 2022. Approximately 40,000 people in Serbia are diagnosed with cancer every year, and the Serbian Ministry of Health is currently working on software to more quickly and automatically register new patients, according to medics.

