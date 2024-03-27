https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/cancer-incidence-mortality-after-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-still-on-rise---serbian-health-minister-1117571639.html
Cancer Incidence, Mortality After NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Still on Rise - Serbian Health Minister
Cancer incidence and mortality rates after the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia are increasing even now, Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic has said in an interview with Sputnik.
Grujicic is a renowned neurosurgeon who served as director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia before being appointed health minister in 2022. Approximately 40,000 people in Serbia are diagnosed with cancer every year, and the Serbian Ministry of Health is currently working on software to more quickly and automatically register new patients, according to medics.
Cancer Incidence, Mortality After NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Still on Rise - Serbian Health Minister
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Cancer incidence and mortality rates after the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia are increasing even now, Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic has said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We and our neighbors — the Croats and the Hungarians — have been rotating for years at the top of mortality rates of oncological diseases in Europe. Thus, according to ECIS [European Cancer Information System] data for 2020, Serbia was in first place with an index of 150.6 per 100,000, while the European average was 108.7 points. We have tumors of respiratory systems (lungs), mammary glands, central nervous systems, thyroids, circulatory and digestive systems leading in terms of mortality," the health minister has said.