Disaster Strikes: Container Ship Collides, Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed breaking news with a selection of esteemed guests on a wide range of topics, including the Baltimore bridge collapse.

2024-03-27T04:12+0000

2024-03-27T04:12+0000

2024-03-27T08:42+0000

the final countdown

radio

donald trump

baltimore

ceasefire

benjamin netanyahu

palestine

gaza strip

julian assange

wikileaks

In the first hour, The Final Countdown talked to Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon about Trump's bond reduction to $173 million and the former president's upcoming hush money trial.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour, joined to weigh in on the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and what could have caused it.In the second hour, we were joined by journalist and activist Robert Fantina, as the discussion shifted to the US abstaining its vote from the UNSC's ceasefire resolution, triggering Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to pull his delegation to Washington.The show closes with former CIA officer John Kiriakou who shares his perspective on Julian Assange avoiding extradition to the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

baltimore

palestine

gaza strip

2024

radio, donald trump, baltimore, ceasefire, benjamin netanyahu, palestine, gaza strip, julian assange, wikileaks, аудио, un security council (unsc)