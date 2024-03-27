https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/disaster-strikes-container-ship-collides-francis-scott-key-bridge-collapses-1117567221.html
Disaster Strikes: Container Ship Collides, Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses
Disaster Strikes: Container Ship Collides, Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed breaking news with a selection of esteemed guests on a wide range of topics, including the Baltimore bridge collapse.
2024-03-27T04:12+0000
2024-03-27T04:12+0000
2024-03-27T08:42+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
baltimore
ceasefire
benjamin netanyahu
palestine
gaza strip
julian assange
wikileaks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117567062_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ee24917a3f82b688875a477217564a68.jpg
Disaster Strikes: Container Ship Collides, Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed breaking news with a selection of esteemed guests on a wide range of topics, including the Baltimore bridge collapse.
In the first hour, The Final Countdown talked to Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon about Trump's bond reduction to $173 million and the former president's upcoming hush money trial.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour, joined to weigh in on the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and what could have caused it.In the second hour, we were joined by journalist and activist Robert Fantina, as the discussion shifted to the US abstaining its vote from the UNSC's ceasefire resolution, triggering Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to pull his delegation to Washington.The show closes with former CIA officer John Kiriakou who shares his perspective on Julian Assange avoiding extradition to the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
baltimore
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117567062_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93ed2ac9f5b52c9b3e4137579092b4db.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
radio, donald trump, baltimore, ceasefire, benjamin netanyahu, palestine, gaza strip, julian assange, wikileaks, аудио, un security council (unsc)
radio, donald trump, baltimore, ceasefire, benjamin netanyahu, palestine, gaza strip, julian assange, wikileaks, аудио, un security council (unsc)
Disaster Strikes: Container Ship Collides, Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses
04:12 GMT 27.03.2024 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 27.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed breaking news with a selection of esteemed guests on a wide range of topics, including the Baltimore bridge collapse.
In the first hour, The Final Countdown talked to Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon about Trump's bond reduction to $173 million and the former president's upcoming hush money trial.
Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour, joined to weigh in on the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and what could have caused it.
In the second hour, we were joined by journalist and activist Robert Fantina, as the discussion shifted to the US abstaining its vote from the UNSC's ceasefire resolution, triggering Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to pull his delegation to Washington.
The show closes with former CIA officer John Kiriakou who shares his perspective on Julian Assange avoiding extradition to the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM