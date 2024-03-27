https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/netherlands-dispatches-frigate-to-join-security-missions-in-red-sea---defense-minister-1117585228.html

Netherlands Dispatches Frigate to Join Security Missions in Red Sea - Defense Minister

A Dutch frigate has arrived in the Red Sea to join maritime missions to protect shipping from Houthi attacks, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday.

"HNLMS Tromp has arrived in the Red Sea. Together with partners she will contribute to maritime security by protecting ships from Houthi attacks in the region. I wish the crew fair winds and following seas in this important operation," Ollongren said on X. The frigate is taking part in Operation Prosperity Guardian led by the United States and the EU's Aspides maritime mission that aim to ensure security and free navigation in the region, the Dutch Defense Ministry said earlier in the day. The ship's deployment in the Red Sea will last approximately 25 days. The Dutch navy could also deploy its Karel Doorman multi-purpose ship in the region from the end of April to the end of August, the ministry's statement said. On Tuesday, Houthi political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik that the Houthis in Yemen were ready to attack ships belonging to any country if they were heading to Israeli ports.

