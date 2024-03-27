International
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Interpol Being Dragged Into West's Political Game
The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in being dragged into the West's political game, the goal of which is to disconnect Russia from the organization's information resources, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said on Saturday the the international organization is ready to assist the Russian authorities in the investigation into the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue. Moscow certainly supports the recent statement of Jurgen Stock, but Interpol needs to do something about its statement from 2022, the diplomat added. "These measures once again confirm that Interpol is persistently being dragged by the West into a political game, the main purpose of which is to disconnect Russia from Interpol's information resources and further exclude it from the organization," Zakharova told a briefing.
13:47 GMT 27.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in being dragged into the West's political game, the goal of which is to disconnect Russia from the organization's information resources, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said on Saturday the the international organization is ready to assist the Russian authorities in the investigation into the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

"This means that the Secretary General of Interpol, as the head of this structure, on behalf of the entire global police community, confirmed the inviolability of the fundamental principles of the organization, which are formulated in its charter.... But I would like to understand how Jurgen Stock's words correlate with the controversial and obviously damaging decision of the organization's executive committee of 2022 on the introduction of restrictive data exchange measures against the Russian Federation," Zakharova told a briefing.

Moscow certainly supports the recent statement of Jurgen Stock, but Interpol needs to do something about its statement from 2022, the diplomat added.
"These measures once again confirm that Interpol is persistently being dragged by the West into a political game, the main purpose of which is to disconnect Russia from Interpol's information resources and further exclude it from the organization," Zakharova told a briefing.
