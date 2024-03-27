https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/russias-fsb-thwarts-terrorist-attack-in-samara-region-israel-cuts-off-gaza-truce-talks--1117569198.html

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Samara Region; Israel Cuts Off Gaza Truce Talks

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the Samara Region, adding that the person who planned to commit the attack was an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Russia's FSB thwarting a terrorist attack and Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Monday where he said that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow had been committed by radical Islamists.Mohammad Marandi, professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the possibility that Iran and Russia might sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, and Israel cutting off Gaza truce talks in Qatar, blaming the UN ceasefire resolution.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his article stating Washington's attempts to pin the blame for the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow on ISIS appears suspect and how the "new" Pentagon Ukraine aid package was spent months ago.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses how the US whips up fear of Russian Bugaboo to "subjugate Europe" and Julian Assange wins the right to appeal extradition to the US.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US and Japan's plans for the most significant defense agreement update in over 60 years and how the return to power in the Philippines of the Marcos family has seen Manilla do a 180° turn in its foreign policy, going from being pro-Beijing to a country in favor of the US again.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the US whipping up fear of the Russian Bugaboo to subjugate Europe and how Europe is deluded on the fate of Ukraine's lost war.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, discusses a ruling that allows Julian Assange to challenge his extradition to the US to face trial for publishing secret files and French President Emmanuel Macron's clownish and dangerous behavior.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst, joins us to discuss Julian Assange winning the right to appeal extradition to the US and NBC News facing an on-air insurrection over the hiring of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.*The Russian Volunteer Corps is banned as terrorist organization in RussiaThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

