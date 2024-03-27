https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/supplies-of-f-16-fighter-jets-to-ukraine-will-not-change-situation-on-battlefield---putin-1117592957.html

Supplies of F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine Will Not Change Situation on Battlefield - Putin

F-16 fighter jets, even if Western countries supply them to Ukraine, will not be able to change the situation on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state had a conversation with military pilots during a working trip to Torzhok in central Russia's Tver Region. He said that if these fighter jets are launched from the territory of third countries, they will become a legitimate target for Russia. The president also said the F-16s will be destroyed just like other Western equipment delivered to Kiev.Putin praised the work of combat aviation in the special operation zone and assessed it as perfect.During a working visit to the Russian town of Torzhok in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Putin met with military pilots and widows of Heroes of Russia who participated in the special military operation in Ukraine. The president was asked how he assesses the actions of Russian combat aviation in the course of the special operation.Putin added that the Russian military aviation carries out very hard work. The president also praised the work of army and bomber aviation, as well as military transport aviation, and said they fight fearlessly.

