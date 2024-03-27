https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/trump-scores-major-victory-with-bond-reduction-1117563967.html

Trump Scores Major Victory With Bond Reduction

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into a series of pressing global issues, dissecting each with insights from a diverse panel of expert analysts.

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who explored the United Nations Security Council's passage of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan. The unexpected decision by the United States not to veto the resolution sparked controversy, leading to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's cancellation of his planned trip to the US.In the second hour, attention shifted to former President Donald Trump's legal victory, as he secured a ten-day extension and a reduction in his bond to $175 million following a court hearing. Fault Lines hosted a panel of Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour, and Chris Widener, founder of Red Referral Network, who provided their opinions on the subject.In the final hour, KJ Noh, author, journalist and geopolitical analyst, spoke to Fault Lines about the rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, with Japan announcing plans to restart its military industrial complex.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

