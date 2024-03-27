https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/uk-court-challenges-us-no-death-penalty-for-assange-or-no-extradition-1117570383.html
UK Court Challenges US: No Death Penalty for Assange or No Extradition
On this episode of The Backstory with host Rachel Blevins, the focus was on Julian Assange's extradition case, along with other significant global developments.
UK Court Challenges U.S.: No Death Penalty for Assange or No Extradition
On this episode of The Backstory with host Rachel Blevins, the focus was on Julian Assange's extradition case, along with other significant global developments.
In the first hour, political commentator and radio host Misty Winston provided insights into the British authorities' decision to put Julian Assange's extradition to the US on hold.Ajay Pallegar, a Criminal Defense Attorney and Political Commentator, delved into former President Donald Trump's recent legal victory, discussing the court ruling to delay his bond payment and reduce the amount.In the final hour, Francis Anthony Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois, discussed the UN Security Council's passage of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza.Finally, journalist Fiorella Isabel analyzed the accusations made by the Russian FSB, implicating Ukraine, the US, and the UK in the terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:17 GMT 27.03.2024 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 27.03.2024)
In the first hour, political commentator and radio host Misty Winston provided insights into the British authorities' decision to put Julian Assange's extradition to the US on hold.
Ajay Pallegar, a Criminal Defense Attorney and Political Commentator, delved into former President Donald Trump's recent legal victory, discussing the court ruling to delay his bond payment and reduce the amount.
In the final hour, Francis Anthony Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois, discussed the UN Security Council's passage of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza.
Finally, journalist Fiorella Isabel analyzed the accusations made by the Russian FSB, implicating Ukraine, the US, and the UK in the terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM