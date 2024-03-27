https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/uk-court-challenges-us-no-death-penalty-for-assange-or-no-extradition-1117570383.html

UK Court Challenges US: No Death Penalty for Assange or No Extradition

UK Court Challenges US: No Death Penalty for Assange or No Extradition

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory with host Rachel Blevins, the focus was on Julian Assange's extradition case, along with other significant global developments.

2024-03-27T04:17+0000

2024-03-27T04:17+0000

2024-03-27T12:47+0000

the backstory

radio

julian assange

gaza strip

israel

donald trump

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

us

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117570224_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cfb52ec2201d21683f28b2fa97a7825.png

UK Court Challenges U.S.: No Death Penalty for Assange or No Extradition Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory with host Rachel Blevins, the focus was on Julian Assange's extradition case, along with other significant global developments.

In the first hour, political commentator and radio host Misty Winston provided insights into the British authorities' decision to put Julian Assange's extradition to the US on hold.Ajay Pallegar, a Criminal Defense Attorney and Political Commentator, delved into former President Donald Trump's recent legal victory, discussing the court ruling to delay his bond payment and reduce the amount.In the final hour, Francis Anthony Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois, discussed the UN Security Council's passage of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza.Finally, journalist Fiorella Isabel analyzed the accusations made by the Russian FSB, implicating Ukraine, the US, and the UK in the terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, is assange extradited, donald trump legal case, un resolution on gaza, russia against terrorism