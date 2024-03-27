https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/watch-artillery-crews-of-russian-airborne-troops-strike-ukrainian-positions-1117574271.html

Watch Artillery Crews of Russian Airborne Troops Strike Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the artillery crews of the Battlegroup Dnepr Airborne Troops firing a salvo of missile projectiles at the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillery crews of Battlegroup Dnepr Airborne Troops firing a salvo of missiles at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.The strikes hit the Ukrainian troop group precisely, the ministry added.Russia’s Airborne Troops undergo rigorous physical and tactical training, mastering parachute and airborne techniques to be prepared for a wide range of missions. Their expertise in air assault operations and special missions makes them a valuable asset in maintaining national security and ensuring the defense of their country.

