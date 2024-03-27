https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/watch-tula-paratroopers-disrupt-ukrainian-armed-forces-rotation-near-soledar-1117576941.html

Watch Tula Paratroopers Disrupt Ukrainian Armed Forces Rotation Near Soledar

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Tula paratroopers disrupting a Ukrainian Armed Forces rotation by destroying a group of enemy infantry with Fagot PTRKs in the Razdolovka area north of Soledar.

Russian paratroopers have disrupted a rotation of Ukrainian forces by destroying a group of enemy infantry with a Fagot anti-tank missile system in the Razdolovka area north of Soledar, footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows."The detachment of the Fagot anti-tank missile system of the Tula Airborne Troops destroyed a group of infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a guided missile, thus disrupting their rotation in the direction of Seversk near the village of Razdolovka," the Russian Defense Ministry said. It was specified that to the north of Soledar, scouts of the Tula paratroopers detected a group of up to 10 Ukrainian infantry approaching a forward positions for rotation.

