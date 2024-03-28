https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/ceasefire-talks-crumble-israel-and-hamas-engage-in-blame-game-amid-stalemate-1117592060.html
Ceasefire Talks Crumble: Israel and Hamas Engage in Blame Game Amid Stalemate
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the collapse of ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Doha.
radio
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the collapse of ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Doha.
In the first hour, political commentator and host of 360 View Scottie Nell Hughes discussed Hunter Biden's push to throw out his tax case and Trump's ongoing legal drama.Later in the hour, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams spoke to Rachel about RFK Jr.'s new VP choice, Nicole Shanahan.In the final hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke about the Russian FSB chief's accusation that Ukraine, the UK, and the US were behind the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.Lastly, journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussed the failed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 28.03.2024 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 28.03.2024)
In the first hour, political commentator and host of 360 View Scottie Nell Hughes discussed Hunter Biden's push to throw out his tax case and Trump's ongoing legal drama.
Later in the hour, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams spoke to Rachel about RFK Jr.'s new VP choice, Nicole Shanahan.
In the final hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke about the Russian FSB chief's accusation that Ukraine, the UK, and the US were behind the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.
Lastly, journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussed the failed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
