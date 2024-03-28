https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/crises-in-palestine-haiti-rooted-in-legacy-of-western-colonialism-1117597077.html

Crises in Palestine, Haiti Rooted in Legacy of Western Colonialism

Foreign intervention has subverted the social fabric of conquered peoples around the globe, according to one Palestinian author.

Major crises in Haiti and the Gaza Strip have shocked the world in recent months. In Haiti, rival gangs fight for supremacy amidst the collapse of the country’s US-backed government. In Gaza, mass famine takes hold as Israel’s military campaign wreaks devastation, with more than 32,000 dead.“The Zionist genocide of the Palestinian people and the political and socio-economic crisis in Haiti both have their origins in their respective episodes of destructive foreign intervention in the first decades of the last century,” reads a recent article by Palestinian activist Robert Fantina. The author argues that colonial efforts set the stage for conflict in each location, causing lasting damage to the social fabric of the subjugated peoples.Fantina joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program on Wednesday to discuss his article, entitled “Genocide, Coup d’Etat and Militarization: Palestine and Haiti.”“We're seeing the same kinds of things: powerful countries, developed countries are attempting to take over, and successfully take over less developed countries,” he continued. “The developing countries are known for either their natural resources or for their geopolitical strategic positions in the world. And the result of both is the suffering of the people.”Fantina criticized the righteous pretense of the US’ global imperialism, saying the country merely acts in its own self interest.The US has taken part in almost 400 military interventions in its short history, with half of them taking place since 1950 and a quarter occurring after the end of the Cold War. Fantina criticized the US role in Israel in particular, blaming it for the decades-long suffering of the Palestinians.Fantina called the latest UN ceasefire resolution, abstained from by the United States, symbolic. “A symbolic gesture doesn't save the people of Palestine, doesn't provide them with food, medical care, water or any of the things they need,” he insisted. “As far as Schumer's statement and the abstention veto, it doesn't have any meaning as long as the US government keeps sending weapons to Israel to kill innocent Palestinians. So, that has got to stop.”“Until the United States stops funding Israel with the money it needs to commit genocide, this is going to continue and nothing is going to change.”Scenes of starvation have emerged from Gaza recently as Israel strictly limits the amount of food and aid allowed to enter the besieged enclave. US President Joe Biden, who often boasts of “restoring the soul of the nation,” is apparently insufficiently bothered by the mass casualty event to restrict supplies of weapons to the US ally.

