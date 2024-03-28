International
Japan's Okinawa Prefecture Assembly Lodges Protest Over Osprey Flight Resumption - Reports
Japan's Okinawa Prefecture Assembly Lodges Protest Over Osprey Flight Resumption - Reports
Sputnik International
The prefectural assembly of the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has lodged a protest against the resumption of flights of US Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, Japanese media reported on Thursday.
Both the protest and the written statement that the tiltrotor aircraft should be removed from the US Marine Corps Futenma air station were adopted unanimously, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. Earlier in March, US forces lifted the worldwide ban on the tiltrotor aircraft that was introduced in November after a deadly crash, and resumed operations for the Osprey in Japan. On November 29, 2023, a US Air Force CV-22 Osprey from Yokota Air Base in Tokyo went down off the shore of Yakushima Island while performing a routine training mission. The crash killed all eight airmen on board.
Japan's Okinawa Prefecture Assembly Lodges Protest Over Osprey Flight Resumption - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The prefectural assembly of the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has lodged a protest against the resumption of flights of US Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, Japanese media reported on Thursday.
Both the protest and the written statement that the tiltrotor aircraft should be removed from the US Marine Corps Futenma air station were adopted unanimously, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.
Earlier in March, US forces lifted the worldwide ban on the tiltrotor aircraft that was introduced in November after a deadly crash, and resumed operations for the Osprey in Japan.
In this photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps/3rd MAW, an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on May 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
Military
V-22 Osprey Returns to the Skies While Cause of Deadly Crash Still Unknown
8 March, 23:19 GMT
On November 29, 2023, a US Air Force CV-22 Osprey from Yokota Air Base in Tokyo went down off the shore of Yakushima Island while performing a routine training mission. The crash killed all eight airmen on board.
