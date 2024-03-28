https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/japans-okinawa-prefecture-assembly-lodges-protest-over-osprey-flight-resumption---reports-1117603745.html
Japan's Okinawa Prefecture Assembly Lodges Protest Over Osprey Flight Resumption - Reports
The prefectural assembly of the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has lodged a protest against the resumption of flights of US Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, Japanese media reported on Thursday.
Both the protest and the written statement that the tiltrotor aircraft should be removed from the US Marine Corps Futenma air station were adopted unanimously, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. Earlier in March, US forces lifted the worldwide ban on the tiltrotor aircraft that was introduced in November after a deadly crash, and resumed operations for the Osprey in Japan. On November 29, 2023, a US Air Force CV-22 Osprey from Yokota Air Base in Tokyo went down off the shore of Yakushima Island while performing a routine training mission. The crash killed all eight airmen on board.
