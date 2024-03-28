https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/nbc-ousts-ronna-mcdaniel-in-wake-of-explosive-internal-revolt-1117587322.html

NBC Ousts Ronna McDaniel in Wake of Explosive Internal Revolt

NBC Ousts Ronna McDaniel in Wake of Explosive Internal Revolt

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the focus was on recent developments surrounding NBC's internal turmoil and other significant global events.

2024-03-28T04:15+0000

2024-03-28T04:15+0000

2024-03-28T09:28+0000

the final countdown

radio

baltimore

robert f. kennedy jr

russia

ukraine

benjamin netanyahu

un security council (unsc)

ceasefire

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117587163_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_96d0b12dbce0e8d96200d2803b38e45d.jpg

NBC Ousts Ronna McDaniel in Wake of Explosive Internal Revolt Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, the focus was on recent developments surrounding NBC's internal turmoil and other significant global events.

In the first hour, Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator, discussed the Baltimore bridge collapse and the outdated US infrastructure.Then, Dan Lazare, independent journalist, joined later to share his insights into RFK Jr.'s announcement of his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.In the second hour, international relations analyst Mark Sleboda delved into the Russian intelligence chief's accusations against the US, Ukraine, and UK regarding the Moscow concert hall massacre.The show closes with human rights and labour attorney Dan Kovalik addressing the rift between Biden and Netanyahu over a ceasefire resolution passing in the UN Security Council.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

baltimore

russia

ukraine

palestine

gaza strip

rafah

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, us bridge collapse, who will be rfk jr's vp, who paid for moscow terrorist attack, ceasefire for gaza