On this episode of The Final Countdown, the focus was on recent developments surrounding NBC's internal turmoil and other significant global events.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the focus was on recent developments surrounding NBC's internal turmoil and other significant global events.
In the first hour, Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator, discussed the Baltimore bridge collapse and the outdated US infrastructure.Then, Dan Lazare, independent journalist, joined later to share his insights into RFK Jr.'s announcement of his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.In the second hour, international relations analyst Mark Sleboda delved into the Russian intelligence chief's accusations against the US, Ukraine, and UK regarding the Moscow concert hall massacre.The show closes with human rights and labour attorney Dan Kovalik addressing the rift between Biden and Netanyahu over a ceasefire resolution passing in the UN Security Council.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
NBC Ousts Ronna McDaniel in Wake of Explosive Internal Revolt
04:15 GMT 28.03.2024 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 28.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the focus was on recent developments surrounding NBC's internal turmoil and other significant global events.
In the first hour, Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator, discussed the Baltimore bridge collapse and the outdated US infrastructure.
Then, Dan Lazare, independent journalist, joined later to share his insights into RFK Jr.'s announcement of his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.
In the second hour, international relations analyst Mark Sleboda delved into the Russian intelligence chief's accusations against the US, Ukraine, and UK regarding the Moscow concert hall massacre.
The show closes with human rights and labour attorney Dan Kovalik addressing the rift between Biden and Netanyahu over a ceasefire resolution passing in the UN Security Council.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM