NBC Sacks Ronna McDaniel, Corporate Contamination, USAID’s Disinfo

The US appears to capitulate to Israel’s plans for a Rafah offensive, as Israel walks away from ceasefire talks.

2024-03-28T04:23+0000

Author, political scientist and podcast host Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the rapid hiring and firing of Ronna McDaniel from NBC news, how intense partisan bickering over small potatoes obscures the “unistate” actually running the US, the celebration among news networks of RFK Jr.'s running mate pick, the Qatari royal family investing in NewsMax, and the New York Time slowly walking back claims of systemic sexual assault by Hamas on October 7th.Co-founder of the Status Coup media platform Jordan Chariton discusses the incomplete cleanup after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and accusations that the train operator, Norfolk Southern, withheld information from the local government that might have changed how the situation was handled - but might have cost Norfolk Southern money. He also discusses why communities in West Virginia feel they’re being poisoned by coal runoff, why regulatory bodies aren’t able to protect communities better, and why all of America should care about the exploitation of “flyover country.”Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses an appeals court ruling on a Texas immigration law, the Supreme Court's hearing this week on abortion pill mifepristone, a special election shock in Alabama, the deal Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton struck with prosecutors after facing multiple felony counts of fraud, what to expect from the New Jersey Senate race as Democrat candidates bow out, the RNC’s new litmus test, and another gag order for former President Donald Trump.Author and critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses the revelation of USAID’s primer on counting "disinformation," how USAID seeks to suppress certain social media platforms and alternative media outlets and direct program participants to US-approved websites, how narrative control supports USAID’s political interference efforts, and why the organization maintains such a positive image.The Misfits also discuss this history of whistleblower suppression at the company operating the ship that destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

