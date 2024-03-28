Photos: Demining Liberated Avdeyevka

International
Avdeyevka, a town in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), was liberated by Russian troops in February. Though the fierce battles are over, Russian soldiers have now embarked on a new mission, to ensure that no remaining Ukrainian munitions jeopardize the safety of the local population.
Despite the fact that Avdeyevka was completely liberated over a month ago, the soldiers' work is not quite done.Servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr carry on with operations to ensure the safety of the town that was heavily mined and fortified by the Ukrainian forces.The military unit is clearing out urban areas and local roadbeds as part of the ongoing special military operation.Take a look at Sputnik's exclusive photos providing an insightful sneak peek into the way Russian troops clear Avdeyevka of mines left by Ukrainian forces:
Avdeyevka, a town in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), was liberated by Russian troops in February. Though the fierce battles are over, Russian soldiers have now embarked on a new mission, to ensure that no remaining Ukrainian munitions jeopardize the safety of the local population.
Despite the fact that Avdeyevka was completely liberated over a month ago, the soldiers' work is not quite done.
Servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr carry on with operations to ensure the safety of the town that was heavily mined and fortified by the Ukrainian forces.
The military unit is clearing out urban areas and local roadbeds as part of the ongoing special military operation.
Take a look at Sputnik's exclusive photos providing an insightful sneak peek into the way Russian troops clear Avdeyevka of mines left by Ukrainian forces:
A Russian military engineer from the Battlegroup Tsentr of Russia's Central Military District on a mission in Avdeyevka.

A Russian military engineer from the Battlegroup Tsentr of Russia's Central Military District on a mission in Avdeyevka.

The Avdeyevka demining operation in action.
A Russian army engineer is carrying out a combat mission aimed at demining the liberated town in the DPR.

A Russian army engineer is carrying out a combat mission aimed at demining the liberated town in the DPR.

A soldier from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr engaged in a munition-clearing operation in the Avdeyevka area.

A soldier from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr engaged in a munition-clearing operation in the Avdeyevka area.

A local residential building destroyed by Ukrainian shelling.

A local residential building destroyed by Ukrainian shelling.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian troops inspecting the liberated town in order to make sure there are no mines left behind by Ukrainian soldiers.
Russian troops inspecting the liberated town in order to make sure there are no mines left behind by Ukrainian soldiers.
A Russian serviceman finishing up a mission to clear Avdeyevka of Ukrainian mines.

A Russian serviceman finishing up a mission to clear Avdeyevka of Ukrainian mines.

Ukrainian munitions found during the Russian demining operation in the Avdeyevka area.

Ukrainian munitions found during the Russian demining operation in the Avdeyevka area.

