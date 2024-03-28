Photos: Demining Liberated Avdeyevka

Avdeyevka, a town in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), was liberated by Russian troops in February. Though the fierce battles are over, Russian soldiers have now embarked on a new mission, to ensure that no remaining Ukrainian munitions jeopardize the safety of the local population.
Despite the fact that Avdeyevka was completely liberated over a month ago, the soldiers' work is not quite done.Servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr carry on with operations to ensure the safety of the town that was heavily mined and fortified by the Ukrainian forces.The military unit is clearing out urban areas and local roadbeds as part of the ongoing special military operation.Take a look at Sputnik's exclusive photos providing an insightful sneak peek into the way Russian troops clear Avdeyevka of mines left by Ukrainian forces:
