RFK Jr's Bold Campaign: Who Will Emerge Unscathed, and Who Will Bear the Brunt?

In this installment of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas delve into recent global affairs, with a spotlight on the intensifying U.S. presidential race, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s VP selection.

2024-03-28T04:15+0000

During the initial segment, Fault Lines engages with the host of Going Underground on RT Afshin Rattansi to dissect the Israel-Gaza conflict amid renewed efforts to organize a visit by top Israeli officials to Washington, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cancellation in response to displeasure over a US vote on a UN ceasefire resolution regarding Gaza.In the subsequent segment, the co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong and the former Barack Obama campaign director, US Army ranger veteran Robin Biro join the discussion to analyze the US Presidential Candidates' campaign dynamics and NBC's controversial decision to terminate Ronna McDaniel's contract with a significant payout.The final segment features Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, addressing the repercussions of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following a cargo ship's power failure and subsequent collision, highlighting the significant economic impact on the supply chain.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

