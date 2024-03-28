https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-cannot-rule-out-ukraine-benefiting-from-crocus-terrorist-attack---lavrov-1117623639.html

Russia Cannot Rule Out Ukraine Benefiting From Crocus Terrorist Attack - Lavrov

28.03.2024

"The West is suspiciously actively convincing us, not only publicly, but also in contacts through our diplomatic missions, that Ukraine should not be suspected. Without explaining why. Although from the point of view of general logic, answering the question of who benefits from this, we cannot rule out Ukraine," Lavrov told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper. The West is actively trying to convince everyone that this is the work of the Islamic State* and no one else should be suspected, the minister added. Macron's Provocative StatementsFrench President Emmanuel Macron is creating a distraction with his statements about sending troops to Ukraine because domestic issues seem to be unimportant for him and it is necessary to divert attention from existing problems, Lavrov said. The top diplomat recalled that France was one of the parties that guaranteed an agreement between Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the opposition in 2014. "The morning after, it [the agreement] was trampled on. All administrative buildings were seized and, contrary to the creation of a government of national unity to prepare for snap elections a 'government of winners' was announced. This is when a 'wedge' was driven into Ukrainian society," Lavrov said. The foreign minister said Paris had previously promoted many agreements on conflict resolution, "which at that time no one was going to implement." Plan to Isolate Russia FailedLavrov commented on the plan for Russia's isolation in the post-Soviet space published in Politico with a proverb: “it doesn't hurt to dream". During an interview with the newspaper Izvestia the minister was presented with Politico’s article exploring possible options for action against Russia, including the isolation of the country within its borders and the alienation of the post-Soviet republics. Such an option of action is considered "generous," said the minister, and in general the West has many scenarios for the "decolonization" of Russia.Previously Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that ill-wishers who seek to isolate the Russian Federation have not achieved their goal.Consequences of Undiplomatic BehaviorRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that after the refusal of European ambassadors to meet with him ahead of the Russian presidential election, every request of communication from European diplomatic representatives in Moscow with Russian authorities will be coordinated by the Russian Foreign Ministry. In early March Lavrov said he invited EU countries' ambassadors for a conversation ahead of that month's upcoming presidential election, but they refused two days before the planned meeting."They are here but do not want to communicate with the Foreign Minister. We informed them that from now on, at any level, be it an ambassador, an attache or everyone 'who is between them,' if they have an interest in communicating with the Russian authorities we will consider each such request separately and decide whether to agree to such contact or not," Lavrov told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper.Meeting With Countries of Global MajorityThe foreign minister said that he will hold a meeting with the ambassadors of the countries of the Global Majority in April and will voice Moscow's position on the current situation in Ukraine. Solution to Transnistrian ProblemRussia does not rule out that Chisinau is counting on a military solution to the Transnistrian problem, as the Moldovan authorities refused proposals for negotiations in the 5+2 format, the minister pointed out. "Apparently, Moldova has decided to 'abandon' Transnistria. They refused numerous offers from Transnistria and the Russia to resume negotiations in the 5+2 format. [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu said that they will hold a referendum on joining the European Union without Transnistria. Probably, there is a desire to unite with Romania as soon as possible and through this gain some additional opportunities. Maybe they are counting on a military solution to the Transnistrian problem," the top diplomat said.* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

