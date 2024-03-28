https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/us-backs-itself-into-a-corner-blaming-isis-for-terrorist-attack-in-russia-1117593574.html

US Backs Itself into a Corner, Blaming ISIS for Terrorist Attack in Russia

US Backs Itself into a Corner, Blaming ISIS for Terrorist Attack in Russia

Sputnik International

The US-backed itself into a corner by jumping the gun in blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall while the incident was still in progress; the Gaza war entered a new phase.

2024-03-28T04:16+0000

2024-03-28T04:16+0000

2024-03-28T09:56+0000

the critical hour

radio

isis

ukraine

venezuela

israel-gaza conflict

nuclear war

haiti

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117593416_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_feb57e44611e44da4115be9863230c96.png

US Backs Itself into a Corner, Blaming ISIS for Terrorist Attack in Russia Sputnik International The US-backed itself into a corner by jumping the gun in blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall while the incident was still in progress; the Gaza war entered a new phase.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss why the campaign to redistribute frozen Russian funds would be a gift to Beijing and how the US has backed itself into a corner by "jumping the gun" to blame the Islamic State terrorist group ISIS for the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall while the incident was still in progress.Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, discusses America's lack of Ukraine Plan B except for more war and the latest in the Gaza war as it enters a new phase.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss the 13 candidates running for the Venezuelan presidency and how the election is in the crosshairs of a new US regime change scheme.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the tense situation in Latvia as it tightens the screws on its 30% Russian minority population and President Vladimir Putin being the champion of the Global South.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss how a State Department official's resignation from his work on human rights issues in the Middle East in protest of US support for Israel's war in Gaza is one of growing instances of dissent among government personnel and how the current US Presidential election race keeps us from facing the unraveling of America's problems.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Somali troops training alongside US service members for the first time in this year's annual Justified Accord military exercise and Algeria's push for Palestine's full membership at the UN after the Gaza ceasefire resolution.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict'' show on YT, joins us to discuss the French road to nuclear war and the "sober" assessments of the European armies that indicate European states do not have the ground military capacity to fight an aggressive war against Russia as the US decreases its financial support to the Ukrainian war in recent months.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the similarities in the origins of the Zionism, and the political and socio-economic crisis in Haiti in their respective episodes of destructive foreign intervention during the first few decades of the last century.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

venezuela

haiti

palestine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, ceasefire for gaza, will france go to war with russia, un resolution on gaza, who funds ukraine war