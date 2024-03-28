https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/watch-russian-aerospace-forces-mi-28-helicopters-attack-ukrainian-units-1117604220.html
Watch Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-28 Helicopters Attack Ukrainian Units
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of the Mi-28 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces Army Aviation successfully carrying out strikes against Ukrainian units.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Mi-28 helicopter crews successfully carrying out strikes against Ukrainian units.The Mi-28 is equipped with advanced avionics, night-vision systems, and a powerful armament suite, including a 30 mm cannon and missiles for engaging ground targets. Its twin-engine design and high maneuverability make it a formidable asset for Russia's Armed Forces, contributing to their overall air superiority and effectiveness in modern warfare.
Russian Aerospace Forces Army Aviation Mi-28 helicopter crews successfully deliver strikes at AFU units
Russian Aerospace Forces Army Aviation Mi-28 helicopter crews successfully deliver strikes at AFU units
