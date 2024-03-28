https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-attack-ukrainian-positions-1117605224.html

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using Grad MLRS to deliver heavy fire on the enemy. The crews continue to hit positions of the Ukrainian armed forces on Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod region, the ministry said.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using Grad MLRS to deliver heavy fire on the enemy. The crews continue to hit Ukrainian positions on Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod region, the ministry said.The artillerymen of Battlegroup Zapad work around the clock to destroy camouflaged firing positions, ammunition and energy facilities, fortifications, military hardware, and enemy personnel, as per the ministry.

