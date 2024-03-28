International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Attack Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Attack Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using Grad MLRS to deliver heavy fire on the enemy. The crews continue to hit positions of the Ukrainian armed forces on Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod region, the ministry said.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using Grad MLRS to deliver heavy fire on the enemy. The crews continue to hit Ukrainian positions on Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod region, the ministry said.The artillerymen of Battlegroup Zapad work around the clock to destroy camouflaged firing positions, ammunition and energy facilities, fortifications, military hardware, and enemy personnel, as per the ministry.
Russian artillerymen cover the enemy with heavy fire
Russian artillerymen cover the enemy with heavy fire
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Attack Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a powerful, versatile, truck-mounted artillery system designed to deliver devastating firepower over a wide area.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using Grad MLRS to deliver heavy fire on the enemy. The crews continue to hit Ukrainian positions on Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod region, the ministry said.
The artillerymen of Battlegroup Zapad work around the clock to destroy camouflaged firing positions, ammunition and energy facilities, fortifications, military hardware, and enemy personnel, as per the ministry.
