Biden Rakes in Cash, Not Votes; Medicare Scams; Gaza Talks

Both the Biden administration and Donald Trump worry about China’s climate-friendly technology, but only one is accused of racism for it.

Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Israel unleashing destruction on Rafah refugee camps, whether this violence is actually furthering the cause of defeating Palestinian resistance in Gaza, Tel Aviv walking out of talks with Hamas in Doha, the fate of the remaining Israeli hostages, why the Israeli forces seem so obsessed with Gaza's hospital complexes, continuing Western assertions that ISIS-K was involved in the terror attack in Moscow, and Washington’s relationship with ISIS in Syria.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses more gag orders for former President Donald Trump, why former Trump lawyer John Eastman is to be disbarred, the likely end of No Labels movement as possible centrist candidates refuse nomination or die, whether House Republicans have a way to move forward in impeaching Joe Biden, and strange questions on the new German citizenship test.Longtime nurses organizer and president of Healthy California Now Michael Lighty discusses a new report highlighting just how much private insurers are scamming the American government through Medicare Advantage, the assessment that these efforts to introduce competition into Medicare have never actually resulted in cost savings, and why expensive private middlemen like this have become somehow untouchable.The Misfits also discuss the idea that Russian bots generate interest in the British royal family, Hunter Biden’s chilly reception in an LA courtroom, and MLB opening day.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

