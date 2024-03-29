https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/bidens-fundraising-frenzy-vs-trumps-legal-battles-a-political-cash-clash-1117622339.html

Biden's Fundraising Frenzy vs. Trump's Legal Battles: A Political Cash Clash

Biden's Fundraising Frenzy vs. Trump's Legal Battles: A Political Cash Clash

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, the discussions revolved around various political and security issues, including fundraising, terrorism accusations, infrastructure concerns, and legal battles.

2024-03-29T04:12+0000

2024-03-29T04:12+0000

2024-03-29T16:12+0000

the backstory

joe biden

ukraine

baltimore

2024 us presidential election

dnc

rnc

moscow

republican national committee (rnc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117622779_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5d024c0af0967c9d99b6168a385c62f2.png

Biden's Fundraising Frenzy vs. Trump's Legal Battles: A Political Cash Clash Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, the discussions revolved around various political and security issues, including fundraising, terrorism accusations, infrastructure concerns, and legal battles.

In the first hour, Daniel Lazare, constitutionalist and independent journalist, discussed Biden's $25 million fundraiser with celebrities and two former presidents, contrasting it with Trump's diversion of fundraising money from the RNC to legal bills.Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, addressed Russia's claim of having proof that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack at the Moscow concert hall that killed over 140 people. In the second hour, Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator, analyzed the implications of the Baltimore bridge collapse on US trade.Rachel would conclude the final hour by hosting Angie Wong, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, who highlighted Trump's case in Georgia's Fulton County Court as it resumed on Thursday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

baltimore

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

joe biden, ukraine, baltimore, 2024 us presidential election, dnc, rnc, moscow, аудио, republican national committee (rnc), donald trump