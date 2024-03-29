https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/bidens-fundraising-frenzy-vs-trumps-legal-battles-a-political-cash-clash-1117622339.html
Biden's Fundraising Frenzy vs. Trump's Legal Battles: A Political Cash Clash
On this episode of The Backstory, the discussions revolved around various political and security issues, including fundraising, terrorism accusations, infrastructure concerns, and legal battles.
In the first hour, Daniel Lazare, constitutionalist and independent journalist, discussed Biden's $25 million fundraiser with celebrities and two former presidents, contrasting it with Trump's diversion of fundraising money from the RNC to legal bills.Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, addressed Russia's claim of having proof that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack at the Moscow concert hall that killed over 140 people. In the second hour, Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator, analyzed the implications of the Baltimore bridge collapse on US trade.Rachel would conclude the final hour by hosting Angie Wong, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, who highlighted Trump's case in Georgia's Fulton County Court as it resumed on Thursday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of The Backstory, the discussions revolved around various political and security issues, including fundraising, terrorism accusations, infrastructure concerns, and legal battles.
In the first hour, Daniel Lazare, constitutionalist and independent journalist, discussed Biden's $25 million fundraiser with celebrities and two former presidents, contrasting it with Trump's diversion of fundraising money from the RNC to legal bills.
Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, addressed Russia's claim of having proof that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack at the Moscow concert hall that killed over 140 people.
In the second hour, Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator, analyzed the implications of the Baltimore bridge collapse on US trade.
Rachel would conclude the final hour by hosting Angie Wong, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, who highlighted Trump's case in Georgia's Fulton County Court as it resumed on Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM