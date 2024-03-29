https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/check-out-russian-military-drones-in-action-near-avdeyevka-1117635815.html

Check Out Russian Military Drones in Action Near Avdeyevka

Drone warfare has transcended beyond sci-fi movie plots and is now a key component of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, serving as an essential tool on the battlefield. As Russian troops advance through the special operation zone, so do Russian combat drones.

During active battles in the Avdeyevka region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian army is effectively utilizing their advanced military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as combat drones. These cutting-edge drones have significantly evolved in terms of their capabilities and effectiveness on the front line.Today, military drones play a crucial role in numerous combat missions within the special military operation zone. These enhanced UAVs are employed for various tasks including monitoring, surveying, mapping terrain, delivering supplies, and providing emergency aid. Have a look at Sputnik's exclusive photos for an exciting sneak peek into Russian drone operators on active duty:

