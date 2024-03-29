International
Check Out Russian Military Drones in Action Near Avdeyevka
Drone warfare has transcended beyond sci-fi movie plots and is now a key component of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, serving as an essential tool on the battlefield. As Russian troops advance through the special operation zone, so do Russian combat drones.
During active battles in the Avdeyevka region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian army is effectively utilizing their advanced military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as combat drones. These cutting-edge drones have significantly evolved in terms of their capabilities and effectiveness on the front line.Today, military drones play a crucial role in numerous combat missions within the special military operation zone. These enhanced UAVs are employed for various tasks including monitoring, surveying, mapping terrain, delivering supplies, and providing emergency aid. Have a look at Sputnik's exclusive photos for an exciting sneak peek into Russian drone operators on active duty:
15:08 GMT 29.03.2024
During active battles in the Avdeyevka region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian army is effectively utilizing their advanced military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as combat drones. These cutting-edge drones have significantly evolved in terms of their capabilities and effectiveness on the front line.
Today, military drones play a crucial role in numerous combat missions within the special military operation zone. These enhanced UAVs are employed for various tasks including monitoring, surveying, mapping terrain, delivering supplies, and providing emergency aid.
Have a look at Sputnik's exclusive photos for an exciting sneak peek into Russian drone operators on active duty:
A Russian serviceman from Battlegroup Tsentr readying an Orlan-30 military drone.

A Supercam military drone flying over Avdeyevka's skies.

Russian troops gearing up for a mission in the Avdeyevka area.

A Supercam UAV operator from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr in control of a combat drone.

A Russian fighter carrying an Orlan-30 military drone after a mission in the special op zone.
A Russian fighter carrying an Orlan-30 military drone after a mission in the special op zone.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A Russian soldier setting up a Supercam drone for launch.

A Russian fighter preparing for a combat mission around Avdeyeavka in the special military op zone.
A Russian fighter preparing for a combat mission around Avdeyeavka in the special military op zone.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Battlegroup Tsentr getting a UAV ready to perform an mission near Avdeyevka.

Russian troops are pictured here preparing a Supercam drone for a combat flight in the vicinity of Avdeyevka.

An Orlan-30 military drone patrolling the Avdeyevka skies.

