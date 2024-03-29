https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/china-strongly-opposes-canadas-groundless-accusations-smear-against-beijing--embassy-1117627899.html

China ‘Strongly Opposes’ Canada’s Groundless Accusations, Smear Against Beijing – Embassy

China “strongly opposes” the groundless accusations and smear against Beijing made by Canada over its alleged involvement in a series of cyberattacks, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.

The embassy shared the remarks with Sputnik in the wake of accusations made by Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE) alleging that the country was also targeted by cyberattacks from the Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31). China not only firmly opposes but also fights all sorts of cyberattacks, the embassy stressed. The Chinese Government is committed to strengthening cooperation with all countries to deal with cyber threats through various means, such as bilateral dialogue and judicial assistance, it added. However, all cooperation must be done on the basis of equality, as well as mutual respect and benefit. As the origin of the alleged cyberattacks is “highly complex and sensitive,” states must properly investigate and only present adequate evidence, the embassy said. Moreover, when proof is absent, parties should desist from engaging in smearing, it added. Being part of the so-called Five Eyes alliance, Canada just like the US has a long record of violating international law and basic norms of international relations, the embassy said as it pointed out their involvement in large-scale, organized, and nondiscriminatory cyber theft, wiretap and surveillance on foreign governments, enterprises, and individuals. The Chinese mission suggested that if Canada does indeed believe it fell prey to cyberattacks, it might want to take a closer look at where they are coming from. On Monday, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on two Chinese individuals and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, allegedly affiliated with Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31), which London accuses of conducting cyberattacks. US President Joe Biden's administration sanctioned the same individuals and the entity but also announced hacking charges against seven other Chinese nationals. On top of that on Tuesday, New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau (GSCB) blamed Chinese hackers for an alleged cyberattack on New Zealand parliamentary services in 2021.

