https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/china-strongly-opposes-canadas-groundless-accusations-smear-against-beijing--embassy-1117627899.html
China ‘Strongly Opposes’ Canada’s Groundless Accusations, Smear Against Beijing – Embassy
China ‘Strongly Opposes’ Canada’s Groundless Accusations, Smear Against Beijing – Embassy
Sputnik International
China “strongly opposes” the groundless accusations and smear against Beijing made by Canada over its alleged involvement in a series of cyberattacks, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.
2024-03-29T07:26+0000
2024-03-29T07:26+0000
2024-03-29T07:26+0000
world
china
us-china relations
us
canada
chinese embassy
united kingdom (uk)
communications security establishment (cse)
cyber crime
cyber war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117628433_0:292:2835:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_e633e309f4978f049a112ef43ad269cd.jpg
The embassy shared the remarks with Sputnik in the wake of accusations made by Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE) alleging that the country was also targeted by cyberattacks from the Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31). China not only firmly opposes but also fights all sorts of cyberattacks, the embassy stressed. The Chinese Government is committed to strengthening cooperation with all countries to deal with cyber threats through various means, such as bilateral dialogue and judicial assistance, it added. However, all cooperation must be done on the basis of equality, as well as mutual respect and benefit. As the origin of the alleged cyberattacks is “highly complex and sensitive,” states must properly investigate and only present adequate evidence, the embassy said. Moreover, when proof is absent, parties should desist from engaging in smearing, it added. Being part of the so-called Five Eyes alliance, Canada just like the US has a long record of violating international law and basic norms of international relations, the embassy said as it pointed out their involvement in large-scale, organized, and nondiscriminatory cyber theft, wiretap and surveillance on foreign governments, enterprises, and individuals. The Chinese mission suggested that if Canada does indeed believe it fell prey to cyberattacks, it might want to take a closer look at where they are coming from. On Monday, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on two Chinese individuals and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, allegedly affiliated with Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31), which London accuses of conducting cyberattacks. US President Joe Biden's administration sanctioned the same individuals and the entity but also announced hacking charges against seven other Chinese nationals. On top of that on Tuesday, New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau (GSCB) blamed Chinese hackers for an alleged cyberattack on New Zealand parliamentary services in 2021.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220905/beijing-demands-explanations-from-us-over-nsa-cyberattacks-on-chinese-sites-1100403004.html
china
canada
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117628433_274:0:2790:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_7f21075470fb4d59cf1e2311198f6a50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cyberthreat, cybersecurity, cyberattack, cyber threat, cyber security, cyber attack, chinese hackers, american hackers, cyber attack on china, chinese cyber threat, cyberattack on china, chinese cyberthreat, canada-china relations, canada-china talks, us-china relations, cyber warfare, cyberwar, cyber war, five eyes alliance, groundless accusations, false accusations
cyberthreat, cybersecurity, cyberattack, cyber threat, cyber security, cyber attack, chinese hackers, american hackers, cyber attack on china, chinese cyber threat, cyberattack on china, chinese cyberthreat, canada-china relations, canada-china talks, us-china relations, cyber warfare, cyberwar, cyber war, five eyes alliance, groundless accusations, false accusations
China ‘Strongly Opposes’ Canada’s Groundless Accusations, Smear Against Beijing – Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – China “strongly opposes” the groundless accusations and smear against Beijing made by Canada over its alleged involvement in a series of cyberattacks, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.
The embassy shared the remarks with Sputnik in the wake of accusations made by Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE) alleging that the country was also targeted by cyberattacks from the Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31).
“We strongly oppose the groundless accusations and smears against China from a few countries like Canada. The Chinese side has made technical clarifications and responses to the so-called ‘APT31’ - related information submitted by the British side and made it clear that the evidence provided by the British side was inadequate and relevant conclusions lack professionalism. But there has been no further response from the British side,” the Embassy said.
China not only firmly opposes but also fights all sorts of cyberattacks
, the embassy stressed. The Chinese Government is committed to strengthening cooperation with all countries to deal with cyber threats through various means, such as bilateral dialogue and judicial assistance, it added. However, all cooperation must be done on the basis of equality, as well as mutual respect and benefit.
As the origin of the alleged cyberattacks is “highly complex and sensitive,” states must properly investigate and only present adequate evidence, the embassy said. Moreover, when proof is absent, parties should desist from engaging in smearing, it added.
“When investigating and determining the nature of cyber cases, one needs to have adequate and objective evidence, instead of smearing other countries when facts do not exist, still less politicize or even weaponize cybersecurity issues,” the embassy said.
Being part of the so-called Five Eyes alliance, Canada just like the US has a long record of violating international law and basic norms of international relations, the embassy said as it pointed out their involvement in large-scale, organized, and nondiscriminatory cyber theft, wiretap and surveillance on foreign governments, enterprises, and individuals.
The Chinese mission suggested that if Canada does indeed believe it fell prey to cyberattacks, it might want to take a closer look at where they are coming from.
5 September 2022, 15:13 GMT
On Monday, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on two Chinese individuals and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, allegedly affiliated with Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31), which London accuses of conducting cyberattacks. US President Joe Biden's administration sanctioned the same individuals and the entity but also announced hacking charges against seven other Chinese nationals.
On top of that on Tuesday, New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau (GSCB) blamed Chinese hackers for an alleged cyberattack on New Zealand parliamentary services in 2021.