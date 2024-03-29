https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/judge-casts-doubt-on-hunter-bidens-attempt-to-evade-tax-charges-1117620168.html

Judge Casts Doubt on Hunter Biden's Attempt to Evade Tax Charges

On this episode of The Final Countdown, Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events, delving into Hunter Biden's ongoing legal saga.

In the first hour, Former director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch, joins to discuss the aftermath of the Baltimore bridge collapse. Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighs in on Hunter Biden's bid to get his tax evasion case dismissed.In the second hour, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins to share his perspective on RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign and how it will impact the Republican and Democratic parties. The show wraps up with Professor Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer, who gives an analysis of the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and the latest out of Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

