Nine People Detained in Tajikistan on Suspicion of Links to Moscow Terrorist Attack - Source

Nine residents of a Dushanbe suburb have been detained for their links to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, a source in Tajikistan's security services told Sputnik on Friday.On March 22, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. Russia's Investigative Committee said at least 143 people were killed and 360 injured in the attack. The four main suspects in the case, all citizens of Tajikistan, were arrested and charged with terrorism. The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack is the deadliest in Russia in nearly 20 years.* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

