Nine People Detained in Tajikistan on Suspicion of Links to Moscow Terrorist Attack - Source
Nine People Detained in Tajikistan on Suspicion of Links to Moscow Terrorist Attack - Source
Nine residents of a Dushanbe suburb have been detained for their links to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, a source in Tajikistan's security services told Sputnik on Friday.
Nine residents of a Dushanbe suburb have been detained for their links to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, a source in Tajikistan's security services told Sputnik on Friday.On March 22, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. Russia's Investigative Committee said at least 143 people were killed and 360 injured in the attack. The four main suspects in the case, all citizens of Tajikistan, were arrested and charged with terrorism. The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack is the deadliest in Russia in nearly 20 years.* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Russian law enforcement officers walk at the site of a gun attack on the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024.
Russian law enforcement officers walk at the site of a gun attack on the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024.
A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire.
Nine residents of a Dushanbe suburb have been detained for their links to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, a source in Tajikistan's security services told Sputnik on Friday.
“Nine residents of the Vahdat district were detained for connections with the people who committed the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall on March 22 and over links to the IS [the Islamic State*] terrorist organization,” the source said.
On March 22, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. Russia's Investigative Committee said at least 143 people were killed and 360 injured in the attack. The four main suspects in the case, all citizens of Tajikistan, were arrested and charged with terrorism. The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack is the deadliest in Russia in nearly 20 years.
* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
