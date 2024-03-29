Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine
Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian specialists are actively working on the study of tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and for the first time have shown the internal structure of such ammunition.
Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time shown the internal structure of the weapon.The data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers in need of such information.Take a look at the Storm Shadow cruise missile in Sputnik's gallery:
The Storm Shadow is a Franco-British long-range, air-to-ground cruise missile supplied to Ukraine by Western nations, which have been increasing their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time shown the internal structure of the weapon.
The data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers in need of such information.
Take a look at the Storm Shadow cruise missile in Sputnik's gallery:
A fragment of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. The data obtained during the dismantling of the missile will be transferred to various agencies, including for the purpose of improving air defenses.
A fragment of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. The data obtained during the dismantling of the missile will be transferred to various agencies, including for the purpose of improving air defenses.