https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/photos-russia-studies-storm-shadow-cruise-missile-west-sent-to-aid-ukraine-1117632949.html

Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine

Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russian specialists are actively working on the study of tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and for the first time have shown the internal structure of such ammunition.

2024-03-29T11:35+0000

2024-03-29T11:35+0000

2024-03-29T11:35+0000

multimedia

photo

ukraine

france

ukrainian armed forces

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117631069_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba791749bfcfd6044ae3a6c6ebad7cf9.jpg

Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time shown the internal structure of the weapon.The data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers in need of such information.Take a look at the Storm Shadow cruise missile in Sputnik's gallery:

ukraine

france

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anglo-french storm shadow missile, ukrainian armed forces, technical characteristics