International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/photos-russia-studies-storm-shadow-cruise-missile-west-sent-to-aid-ukraine-1117632949.html
Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine
Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian specialists are actively working on the study of tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and for the first time have shown the internal structure of such ammunition.
2024-03-29T11:35+0000
2024-03-29T11:35+0000
multimedia
photo
ukraine
france
ukrainian armed forces
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117631069_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba791749bfcfd6044ae3a6c6ebad7cf9.jpg
Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time shown the internal structure of the weapon.The data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers in need of such information.Take a look at the Storm Shadow cruise missile in Sputnik's gallery:
ukraine
france
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117631069_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54bc356868c5fc98c86e6fd2a0649bb5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anglo-french storm shadow missile, ukrainian armed forces, technical characteristics
anglo-french storm shadow missile, ukrainian armed forces, technical characteristics

Photos: Russia Studies Storm Shadow Cruise Missile West Sent to Aid Ukraine

11:35 GMT 29.03.2024
Subscribe
The Storm Shadow is a Franco-British long-range, air-to-ground cruise missile supplied to Ukraine by Western nations, which have been increasing their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time shown the internal structure of the weapon.
The data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers in need of such information.
Take a look at the Storm Shadow cruise missile in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist dismantles a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

A Russian specialist dismantles a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist dismantles a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

A fragment of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. The data obtained during the dismantling of the missile will be transferred to various agencies, including for the purpose of improving air defenses.

A fragment of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. The data obtained during the dismantling of the missile will be transferred to various agencies, including for the purpose of improving air defenses. - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

A fragment of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. The data obtained during the dismantling of the missile will be transferred to various agencies, including for the purpose of improving air defenses.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankFragments of a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.
Fragments of a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Fragments of a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist for the first time shows a live fuse of an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

A Russian specialist for the first time shows a live fuse of an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist for the first time shows a live fuse of an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankParts of a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.
Parts of a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Parts of a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist shows the head fairing and fuse of an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

A Russian specialist shows the head fairing and fuse of an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist shows the head fairing and fuse of an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist dismantles a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

A Russian specialist dismantles a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian specialist dismantles a downed Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

Fragments of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

Fragments of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

Fragments of a fallen Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала