Russia Sends Demarche to US over its Decision to Unilaterally Extend its Continental Shelf

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia sent a demarche to the US over its decision to extend its continental shelf unilaterally; "Horrifying" media footage shows IDF Killing two Gazas, burying their bodies with a bulldozer.

Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Russia sending a demarche to the US over its decision to unilaterally extend its continental shelf.Igor Lopatonok, film producer, Director, and author of "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine," joins us to discuss the state of America.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, discusses the unraveling of America's strength.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss how the Biden administration deserves no accolades for abstaining from a United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution in Gaza because it only did so because of international political pressure.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, discusses prison conditions that Assange may be subjected to if extradited.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss why the majority of Americans disapprove of Israel's military actions in Gaza and how Israel is displeased with the US's abstaining from a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joined us in discussing the recommendation for lawyer John Eastman to be disbarred in California and the status of Hunter Biden's tax charges.George Koo, a journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China urging its Asian neighbors to take peace and security into their own hands.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

