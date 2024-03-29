https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-intel-chief-accuses-ukraine-of-backing-concert-hall-terrorist-attack-1117584887.html

Russian Intel Chief Accuses Ukraine of Backing Concert Hall Terrorist Attack

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas focused on recent global developments, including accusations that Ukraine played a role in the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.

In the first hour, Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discussed the Russian FSB chief's accusations against Ukraine, alleging their involvement in backing the concert hall terrorist attack.In the second hour, Jamie Finch, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board, provided insights into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after a container boat struck the bridge.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with Andrew Langer, chairman of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement, about NBC News canceling former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel contract as a paid contributor following significant backlash from the network staff.In the final hour, Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, addressed the tension between Netanyahu and Biden over a UN Security Council vote, while Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.Ted Rall, cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown, later discussed RFK Jr. 's selection of Nicole Shanahan as his vice president.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

