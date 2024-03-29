https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-intel-chief-accuses-ukraine-of-backing-concert-hall-terrorist-attack-1117584887.html
Russian Intel Chief Accuses Ukraine of Backing Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
Russian Intel Chief Accuses Ukraine of Backing Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas focused on recent global developments, including accusations that Ukraine played a role in the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.
2024-03-29T04:16+0000
2024-03-29T04:16+0000
2024-03-29T16:20+0000
fault lines
us
radio
baltimore
fsb
ukraine
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584729_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5694324389358054124710675c4050de.png
Russian Intel Chief Accuses Ukraine of Backing Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas focused on recent global developments, including accusations that Ukraine played a role in the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discussed the Russian FSB chief's accusations against Ukraine, alleging their involvement in backing the concert hall terrorist attack.In the second hour, Jamie Finch, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board, provided insights into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after a container boat struck the bridge.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with Andrew Langer, chairman of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement, about NBC News canceling former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel contract as a paid contributor following significant backlash from the network staff.In the final hour, Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, addressed the tension between Netanyahu and Biden over a UN Security Council vote, while Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.Ted Rall, cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown, later discussed RFK Jr. 's selection of Nicole Shanahan as his vice president.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
baltimore
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584729_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c56eb200d75ca815f9727882dd905d86.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, why did francis scott key bridge collapse, who paid for moscow terrorist attack, why did nbc ban ronna mcdaniel
fault lines, why did francis scott key bridge collapse, who paid for moscow terrorist attack, why did nbc ban ronna mcdaniel
Russian Intel Chief Accuses Ukraine of Backing Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
04:16 GMT 29.03.2024 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 29.03.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas focused on recent global developments, including accusations that Ukraine played a role in the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discussed the Russian FSB chief's accusations against Ukraine, alleging their involvement in backing the concert hall terrorist attack.
In the second hour, Jamie Finch, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board, provided insights into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after a container boat struck the bridge.
Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with Andrew Langer, chairman of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement, about NBC News canceling former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel contract as a paid contributor following significant backlash from the network staff.
In the final hour, Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, addressed the tension between Netanyahu and Biden over a UN Security Council vote, while Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.
Ted Rall, cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown, later discussed RFK Jr. 's selection of Nicole Shanahan as his vice president.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM