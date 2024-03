https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/sco-countries-plan-to-approve-common-energy-strategy-at-astana-summit-in-july-1117648846.html

SCO Countries Plan to Approve Common Energy Strategy at Astana Summit in July

The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plan to approve a common energy strategy at a summit in Astana in July, the organization's Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan said.

The SCO summit will take place on July 3-4 in Astana. The SCO was founded in 2001. India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are its members. Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states; Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Nepal, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are dialogue partners. Belarus is expected to join the organization as a full-fledged member in 2024.

