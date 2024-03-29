https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/state-department-official-resigns-over-bidens-gaza-policy-1117621699.html

State Department Official Resigns Over Biden’s Gaza Policy

Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Annelle Sheline, 38, resigned from job as a foreign affairs officer in the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, saying her job had become “impossible".

On Wednesday, Annelle Sheline, 38, resigned from job as a foreign affairs officer in the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, saying her job had become “impossible” as the Biden administration continues to “send a steady stream of weapons to Israel”."I wasn't able to really do my job anymore," Sheline added, during an interview. "Trying to advocate for human rights just became impossible."She said in the interview that she tried to raise concerns internally with dissent cables and at staff forums but came to the conclusion that the Biden administration’s Israel policy had made her efforts pointless. The former official also questioned why the Biden administration was prioritizing blank checks for Israel over economic relations with China, human rights, or climate change.“My question was: Why is this support for Israel seen as more important than all of these other, arguably very significant priorities?” she said. “I still don’t feel like I have a great answer as to why.”Sheline’s resignation follows that of Josh Paul who was a senior State Department official involved in arms transfers to foreign governments. Paul resigned from his role ten days after Hamas first launched its attack on Israel, citing the allyship between Israel and the US.Paul recently commended Sheline for her decision to resign, and criticized the Biden administration for their disregard of the law.Despite dissent among their own government employees and protests by US citizens, the Biden Administration has maintained their support for Israel in their war against Hamas. Since the war began, more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.In response to Sheline’s resignation, State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters that Secretary of State Antony Blinken “wants” to hear about the dissent within the department.On Monday, the Biden administration chose not to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire during the remaining weeks of the holy month of Ramadan. The resolution also called for the release of all hostages. Since then, the US has called the resolution “non-binding”, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned trip of top aides to Washington.

