US Approves Transfer of Bombs, Fighter Jets to Israel Amid Rafah Concerns - Reports
US Approves Transfer of Bombs, Fighter Jets to Israel Amid Rafah Concerns - Reports
The Biden administration approved the transfer of billions of dollars of military equipment to Israel, amid concerns about a potential Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
The United States will provide Israel with more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the report said, citing State Department and Pentagon officials. The MK84 bombs have been connected to mass-casualty incidents during Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, the report said. The US will also send 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines, the report said.
US Approves Transfer of Bombs, Fighter Jets to Israel Amid Rafah Concerns - Reports

19:54 GMT 29.03.2024
An Ordnance pushes a satellite-guided 2000 pound JDAM ( Joint Direct Attac Munitions) bomb in front of a F-14 Tomcat on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman prior to a strike against Iraq Friday, March 21, 2003
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration approved the transfer of billions of dollars of military equipment to Israel, amid concerns about a potential Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
The United States will provide Israel with more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the report said, citing State Department and Pentagon officials.
The MK84 bombs have been connected to mass-casualty incidents during Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, the report said.
The US will also send 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines, the report said.
Israel Seized Strategic Assets of Hamas, Prepares to Enter Rafah - Netanyahu
