https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/us-approves-transfer-of-bombs-fighter-jets-to-israel-amid-rafah-concerns---reports-1117645985.html

US Approves Transfer of Bombs, Fighter Jets to Israel Amid Rafah Concerns - Reports

US Approves Transfer of Bombs, Fighter Jets to Israel Amid Rafah Concerns - Reports

Sputnik International

The Biden administration approved the transfer of billions of dollars of military equipment to Israel, amid concerns about a potential Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

2024-03-29T19:54+0000

2024-03-29T19:54+0000

2024-03-29T19:54+0000

military

us

joe biden

rafah

gaza strip

israel

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

killings of civilians

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117646096_0:216:2000:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_f1fceb84d605cce44415a7bb1d8768d1.jpg

The United States will provide Israel with more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the report said, citing State Department and Pentagon officials. The MK84 bombs have been connected to mass-casualty incidents during Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, the report said. The US will also send 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/israel-seized-strategic-assets-of-hamas-prepares-to-enter-rafah---netanyahu-1117625171.html

rafah

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rafah operation, rafah massacre, bombing gaza, bombing rafah, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes