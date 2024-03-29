https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/us-approves-transfer-of-bombs-fighter-jets-to-israel-amid-rafah-concerns---reports-1117645985.html
US Approves Transfer of Bombs, Fighter Jets to Israel Amid Rafah Concerns - Reports
Sputnik International
The Biden administration approved the transfer of billions of dollars of military equipment to Israel, amid concerns about a potential Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
The United States will provide Israel with more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the report said, citing State Department and Pentagon officials. The MK84 bombs have been connected to mass-casualty incidents during Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, the report said. The US will also send 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines, the report said.
2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration approved the transfer of billions of dollars of military equipment to Israel, amid concerns about a potential Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
The United States will provide Israel with more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the report said, citing State Department and Pentagon officials.
The MK84 bombs have been connected to mass-casualty incidents during Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip
, the report said.
The US will also send 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines, the report said.