US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman

The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has invited President Joe Biden to testify on his family's "pay-for-influence" schemes as part of its ongoing impeachment probe, Chairman James Comer announced on Thursday.

"In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and the evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so," Comer said in a letter addressed to Biden. Comer said the Committee has documented more than $24 million that came from foreign sources to Biden, his family and their business associates, however, it has not identified any "legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments."

