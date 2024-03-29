https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/us-house-panel-invites-biden-to-testify-on-familys-pay-for-influence-schemes---chairman-1117626799.html
US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman
US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman
Sputnik International
The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has invited President Joe Biden to testify on his family's "pay-for-influence" schemes as part of its ongoing impeachment probe, Chairman James Comer announced on Thursday.
2024-03-29T06:22+0000
2024-03-29T06:22+0000
2024-03-29T06:22+0000
americas
joe biden
us
corruption
biden administration
james comer
ukrainian conflict
ukraine
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117207873_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4d80fbddde23ba1869904c048dd38398.jpg
"In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and the evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so," Comer said in a letter addressed to Biden. Comer said the Committee has documented more than $24 million that came from foreign sources to Biden, his family and their business associates, however, it has not identified any "legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/us-house-speaker-suggests-corruption-a-concern-in-washington-kiev-1116044065.html
americas
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117207873_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40748865e180aef61484adc3343c9227.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden family, biden corruption, corrupted biden, corrupt biden, corrupt family, corrupt president, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, hunter biden, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and china, financial fraud, biden-china fraud, biden-china corruption
biden family, biden corruption, corrupted biden, corrupt biden, corrupt family, corrupt president, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, hunter biden, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and china, financial fraud, biden-china fraud, biden-china corruption
US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has invited President Joe Biden to testify on his family's "pay-for-influence" schemes as part of its ongoing impeachment probe, Chairman James Comer announced on Thursday.
"In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and the evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so," Comer said in a letter addressed to Biden.
Comer said the Committee has documented more than $24 million that came from foreign sources to Biden, his family and their business associates, however, it has not identified any "legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments."
"You have repeatedly denied playing any role in your family’s business activities, but the Committee has amassed evidence — including bank records and witness testimony — that wholly contradicts your position on these matters," he said. "Additionally, the White House has taken a position hostile to the Committee’s investigation and refuses to release certain information or make available witnesses to testify regarding issues relevant to the ongoing impeachment inquiry currently authorized by the full House of Representatives."