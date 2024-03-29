International
US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman
US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman
The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has invited President Joe Biden to testify on his family's "pay-for-influence" schemes as part of its ongoing impeachment probe, Chairman James Comer announced on Thursday.
"In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and the evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so," Comer said in a letter addressed to Biden. Comer said the Committee has documented more than $24 million that came from foreign sources to Biden, his family and their business associates, however, it has not identified any "legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments."
US House Panel Invites Biden to Testify on Family's 'Pay-For-Influence Schemes' - Chairman

06:22 GMT 29.03.2024
US President Joe Biden departs after delivering his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024.
US President Joe Biden departs after delivering his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / SHAWN THEW
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has invited President Joe Biden to testify on his family's "pay-for-influence" schemes as part of its ongoing impeachment probe, Chairman James Comer announced on Thursday.
"In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and the evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so," Comer said in a letter addressed to Biden.
Comer said the Committee has documented more than $24 million that came from foreign sources to Biden, his family and their business associates, however, it has not identified any "legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments."
"You have repeatedly denied playing any role in your family’s business activities, but the Committee has amassed evidence — including bank records and witness testimony — that wholly contradicts your position on these matters," he said. "Additionally, the White House has taken a position hostile to the Committee’s investigation and refuses to release certain information or make available witnesses to testify regarding issues relevant to the ongoing impeachment inquiry currently authorized by the full House of Representatives."
