https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/west-again-blocks-unsc-meeting-on-nato-aggression-against-yugoslavia---correspondent-1117627566.html

West Again Blocks UNSC Meeting on NATO Aggression Against Yugoslavia - Correspondent

West Again Blocks UNSC Meeting on NATO Aggression Against Yugoslavia - Correspondent

Sputnik International

Western countries on the UN Security Council have once again blocked Russia's request for a meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

2024-03-29T06:35+0000

2024-03-29T06:35+0000

2024-03-29T06:35+0000

world

unsc

un security council (unsc)

russia

france

nato

yugoslavia

nato aggression

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fc00c731be55f056b4e4aacb0ec474e6.jpg

As on Monday, France again requested a procedural vote on the provisional agenda. Russia, China, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Guyana and Mozambique voted in favor, while nine other UNSC members abstained. Procedural votes require a minimum of nine votes in favor to be adopted and cannot be vetoed by permanent members.France and the United States disrupted a UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia on Monday on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of Yugoslavia. The French representative said the topic was irrelevant and that no one had agreed with France on the agenda for that day. Despite the fact that the Japanese presidency had pre-agreed on the agenda, Paris succeeded in getting the issue put to a vote, and as a result the meeting did not take place.Western countries are afraid to expose NATO's real history to the world and therefore object to a UN Security Council meeting on their bombings of Yugoslavia, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.

russia

france

yugoslavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unsc meeting, unsc yugoslavia, us war crimes, nato war crimes, depleted uranium munitions, depleted uranium, yugoslavia bombings, nato op in yugoslavia, why was yugoslavia attacked, why nato started operation in yugoslavia, yugoslav war, nato bombing, nato attack on yugoslavia, depleted uranium bombs, us uses depleted uranium, nato aggression against yugoslavia, nato aggression