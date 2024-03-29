https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/west-again-blocks-unsc-meeting-on-nato-aggression-against-yugoslavia---correspondent-1117627566.html
Western countries on the UN Security Council have once again blocked Russia's request for a meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Western countries on the UN Security Council have once again blocked Russia's request for a meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
As on Monday, France again requested a procedural vote on the provisional agenda.
Russia, China, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Guyana and Mozambique voted in favor, while nine other UNSC members abstained. Procedural votes require a minimum of nine votes in favor to be adopted and cannot be vetoed by permanent members.
France and the United States disrupted a UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia on Monday on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of Yugoslavia. The French representative said the topic was irrelevant and that no one had agreed with France on the agenda for that day.
Despite the fact that the Japanese presidency had pre-agreed on the agenda, Paris succeeded in getting the issue put to a vote, and as a result the meeting did not take place.
Western countries are afraid to expose NATO's real history to the world and therefore object to a UN Security Council meeting on their bombings of Yugoslavia, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.